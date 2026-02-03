Buffalo Bills hire quarterbacks coach to serve under Joe Brady, per report

Another day, another Buffalo Bills coaching hire.

The Bills are set to hire Bo Hardegree as the team’s next quarterbacks coach, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, as the 41-year-old will take over for former Buffalo QBs coach Ronald Curry, who had been with the team the past two seasons.

Tennessee Titans quarterback coach Bo Hardegree watches quarterback Cam Ward (1) during an NFL football training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moving in

Hardegree was with the Tennessee Titans as their QBs coach during the 2024 and 2025 campaigns and took over play-calling duties from former head coach Brian Callahan early this past season. He is a 13-year NFL coaching veteran with numerous previous stops throughout his career.

His run at the professional level began as an offensive quality control coach with the Denver Broncos in 2014 before he moved to the Chicago Bears, where he served as an offensive assistant coach in 2015. Hardegree then spent three seasons with the Dolphins as their QBs coach from 2016 to 2018 before taking a job with the New York Jets as an offensive assistant in 2019 and 2020. He was a quality control coach for the New England Patriots in 2021, then the Las Vegas Raiders’ QBs coach from 2022 to 2023, a stint which included a brief period as the team's interim offensive coordinator.

After Hardegree assumed play-calling duties for the Titans in 2025, the team averaged 16.6 points per game. Quarterbacks he has worked with throughout his career as a QBs coach include Will Levis, Aidan O'Connell, Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill and Jay Cutler.

Staff nearly complete

The Bills have now hired three offensive assistants under head coach Joe Brady and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, including Hardegree, offensive line coach Pat Meyer and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell. Additionally, the Bills’ current defensive staff includes defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, cornerbacks coach Jay Valai, outside linebackers coach Bobby April III, and inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu. Buffalo also hired special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.

