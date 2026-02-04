Bills' Josh Allen responds to Stefon Diggs' honest comments at Super Bowl

Stefon Diggs’ tenure with the Buffalo Bills ended abruptly, as the team’s former No. 1 wide receiver was shipped off before the start of the 2024 season.

Since that point, Diggs has had plenty to say about the Bills and his former quarterback Josh Allen, some of which has been perceived as veiled shots from the now-New England Patriots wide receiver. Nonetheless, after comments made by Allen on Tuesday, there still appears to be plenty of love between the former dynamic duo.

RELATED: Bills' Josh Allen announces who he's rooting for in Super Bowl LX

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) can't make the catch on this deep throw by Josh Allen. | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

‘Nothing but love’

Allen appeared on CBS Sports HQ and responded to Diggs’ remarks at Super Bowl media day, when he stated regarding Allen, “That quarterback is a Hall of Fame QB.”

“I’ve got nothing but love and respect for Stef,” said the Bills’ QB. “Some of the plays he made for us and even continues to make now, I was watching, I think the Texans game, where he caught a little short post in the end zone — hands caught it. The dude is an unbelievable football player.”

Allen and Diggs combined for quite the run while together in Buffalo, with Diggs recording four straight seasons of 1,000-plus yards receiving, including a career-high 1,535 yards during the 2020 campaign.

Allen continued to shower Diggs with praise, “He was a great teammate when he was here in Buffalo and again, nothing but love and respect for him.”

MORE: Brandon Beane's press tour after Bills' head coach firing criticized by NFL analyst

"I've got nothing but love and respect for [Stefon Diggs]."@JoshAllenQB reacts to Stefon Diggs calling him a Hall of Fame quarterback.



Watch the full interview with Josh Allen and @Hassel_Chris on the CBS Sports YouTube channel.https://t.co/ZXxwHxfCDz pic.twitter.com/Ea42FBQrYY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 4, 2026

Laying it on

The two really laid it on thick when lauding one another this week, and with that, any supposed lingering resentment between the two should probably be put to rest at this point. We will never discover what truly happened when Diggs was waving his arms at Allen on the sideline during a postseason defeat, or other factors which led to the WR’s eventual ouster.

Nevertheless, the way the two speak about one another this week points toward all fences being mended at this point. And I think we can finally move on.

Diggs is set to lead his current team, the New England Patriots, into Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday evening. Diggs has enjoyed a bounce-back year for the Patriots, recording 1,013 yards receiving during the regular season while helping New England win the AFC East, earn the No. 1 seed and the AFC conference title.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) speak prior to the game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —