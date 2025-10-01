Josh Allen excited to see ex-Bills' WR who left for Patriots
A few former Buffalo Bills' players will return to Orchard Park when the New England Patriots come to town to take on the Bills on Sunday night, including 2024 fan favorite Mack Hollins.
During his one season in Buffalo, Hollins quickly ingratiated himself within the team’s ‘Everybody Eats’ culture while providing some extra excitement for fans with his off-field antics. Not only did the veteran wide receiver quickly become a beloved player amongst the fan base, but he was also adored within the Bills’ locker room.
While speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s practice, Allen expressed his eagerness to see his former teammate.
“Very excited to see Mack Hollins,” said Allen. “He made a very lasting impact in his one season here and, again, he’s another Buffalo kind of folklore legend.”
In his lone season with the Bills, Hollins finished with the third-most receptions of any Buffalo pass catcher with 31 while recording 378 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Through four weeks with the Patriots, the nine-year pro has recorded seven receptions for 42 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
“We do miss him — he’s awesome,” added Allen. “Having some success over there in that offense too, so it will be fun to see all the guys.”
Along with Hollins, ex-Bills' WR Stefon Diggs will return to Orchard Park for the first time since being traded to the Houston Texans before the start of the 2024 season. Diggs recorded six receptions for 82 yards in a 23-20 Texans’ win over Buffalo last season. Through four games with the Patriots, Diggs has recorded 19 receptions for 213 yards.
“We played them last year, so I don’t think it’s anything super crazy," said Allen on Diggs' return. "But obviously being back in Buffalo, who knows if the emotions are going to be heightened for him or for the fans or whatever it is. But just, we’re going to go out there and try to perform the best we can.”
