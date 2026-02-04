Bills' Josh Allen announces who he's rooting for in Super Bowl LX

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will once again watch the Super Bowl from home this year after another season ended in heartbreak with a Divisional Round defeat.

However, while Allen won't be playing for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, he will have a rooting interest in the championship matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. And while appearing on an episode of First Things First, the Bills' quarterback revealed which team he will be pulling for in Super Bowl LX.

RELATED: Joe Brady claps back at Bills' critics who say he can't become demanding head coach

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (right) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (left) pose for a photo after a jersey exchange following the game at New Era Field. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Old friend

While it may seem obvious that Allen would not be rooting in favor of the Bills’ divisional rival, the New England Patriots, he removed any uncertainty by clearly planting his flag while on the FOX talk show.

“Sam Darnold, that’s my boy,” said Allen of the Seahawks’ QB. “We go back to the draft, and even before the draft, we hung out before the draft, when we were in college.”

Allen also mentioned how he and Darnold live near one another to this day, which has allowed their friendship to flourish, mainly while on the golf course during the offseason.

“I’m rooting for my man,” added the Bills’ QB. “He wears No. 14 for the Seattle Seahawks.”

MORE: Brandon Beane's press tour after Bills' head coach firing criticized by NFL analyst

“Sam Darnold, that’s my boy. We go back to the Draft… I’m rooting for my man there, #14 for the Seattle Seahawks.”@JoshAllenQB is going with his guy in Super Bowl LX: pic.twitter.com/p2VB7MGdxQ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 3, 2026

Draft day memories

Both Allen and Darnold were selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, with Darnold going to the New York Jets with pick No. 3 and Allen to the Bills at No. 7. While they were drafted just a few picks apart, each player has taken a far disparate route to where they find themselves at this stage of their careers.

With that said, both have experienced their fair share of success, with Allen taking his game to MVP heights and Darnold set to play for a championship this weekend. The Bills’ QB spoke about each player’s path and the circumstances in which they sit today.

“Early success is probably (about) the situation,” said Allen. “To Sam’s point, he has just continued to work hard. He’s been at a few different stops. Obviously got his opportunity last year in Minnesota. They let him go, and now he’s playing in the Super Bowl.”

It likely won't be easy for Allen to view the big game from the couch for another year, but at least he will have something to cheer for when Super Bowl Sunday rolls around.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meet following the game at New Era Field. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —