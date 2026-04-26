Bills' 2026 NFL Draft Grade Roundup Shows Most Experts Surprisingly Favor Class

The Buffalo Bills were busy throughout the NFL draft as Brandon Beane made multiple moves throughout the weekend.

They ended up filling multiple needs, although they focused heavily on defense once again. That's been the way general manager Brandon Beane has typically attacked the draft, which is why it shouldn't be too surprising.

With the dust settled, let's see what the experts believe with an NFL draft grade roundup. Before diving in, however, here's a reminder of which players Buffalo chose this weekend.

Round 2, Pick 35: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Round 2, Pick 62: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Round 4, Pick 102: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Round 4, Pick 125: Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut

Round 4, Pick 126: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Round 5, Pick 167: Jalon Kilgore, SAF, South Carolina

Round 5, Pick 181: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

Round 7, Pick 220: Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri

Round 7, Pick 239: Tommy Doman Jr., P, Florida

Round 7, Pick 241: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker celebrates a tackle against Louisiana State University. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grade: D+

The duo of Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame gave the Bills a D+, which is a harsh grade, but it's understandable where they're coming from. They believe Brandon Beane went into this draft with the false belief that the roster was set and didn't attack the draft with any urgency.

"General manager Brandon Beane must think Buffalo’s roster is set. The Bills traded back multiple times to get out of the first round, and then took a rotational edge rusher in Parker to play with Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb."

Considering they fired head coach Sean McDermott after nine strong seasons, it would have made more sense for Beane to get more aggressive, rather than wait until the mid-rounds to start getting strong prospects.

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell makes a reception during the second quarter against the Rice Owls. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Grade: B-

Mel Kiper was much kinder to the Bills than the SI crew, and was a fan of their trades. While fans were frustrated that Beane kept moving back, Kiper said it gave them some much-needed maneuverability.

His favorite pick in this draft was Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell, who is similar to Khalil Shakir. Some might think that's a mistake, but Joe Brady has a type at receiver, and he's proven he can be successful with wideouts who do damage after the catch the way Bell can.

Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry blocks against Stanford. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Grade: A

Chad Reuter was even more impressed with the work the Bills did this weekend. He believes Davison Igbinosun can be a great help if he continues to play with discipline. He was also high on Jude Bowry, who he believes might move inside to guard to replace David Edwards. He also gave them props for landing a big hitter in Kaleb Elarms-Orr, showing he was happy with the way Beane attacked the middle rounds.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun celebrates an interception against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grade: B+

Nate Davis was also happy with the work the Bills did, saying they did a nice job of addressing needs. He said T.J. Parker could be a steal, while also praising the addition of Davison Igbinosun.

"For a team that’s admittedly in Super Bowl or bust mode for the remainder of QB Josh Allen’s tenure in Western New York, the Bills did a nice job of addressing needs – especially in Round 2 with CB Davison Igbinosun and OLB T.J. Parker, who could be a steal here as he goes to work opposite Bradley Chubb," Davis wrote.

Davis also said the addition of D.J. Moore needs to be taken into account since they technically used the 60th overall pick to bring him in.

In the end, it seems most experts are in agreement that Buffalo added plenty of depth, even if they didn't make any splashy additions. While that's encouraging, the real test will be how the team performs when the season starts.

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