Still with needs for immediate contributors on both sides of the ball and on special teams, the Buffalo Bills selected offensive lineman Jude Bowry after trading back for the fourth time since the draft began, to pick No. 102.

An offensive lineman.

Seriously?

The Bills added a 2027 seventh-round pick along with Bowry in a trade with the Raiders, the Bills’ fifth total trade since the start of the selection process. Buffalo moved back three times, out of the first round on Day 1, before inexplicably trading up for cornerback Davison Igbinosun in the second round.

Now, Buffalo has added a player likely to be another backup with Bowry’s selection. Although some analysts believe he possesses positional versatility, allowing him to compete for the Bills’ vacant starting left guard job, the 6-foot-5, 311-pounder played almost exclusively at tackle during his collegiate career.

With a few other more exciting options on the board, particularly a number who could have stepped in and made an immediate difference at positions that were more pressing needs, instead, the Bills made another pick that the fan base is sure to be up in arms over.

More pressing needs

Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Entering Day 3 of the draft, the Bills had their pick of the litter at the top of the fourth round, but after their deal with the Raiders, Buffalo made their selection before a few enticing options at needy positions went off the board.

After the Bills picked at No. 102, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. was selected by the Jets at pick No. 103, then DT Gracen Halton was taken by the San Francisco 49ers at pick No. 107. Both players could have helped satisfy a remaining roster hole at the center of the team’s defensive front, as I wrote previously about Halton.

Then, at pick No. 105, Mississippi State wide receiver Brent Thompson was hauled in by the Los Angeles Chargers. Los Angeles selecting Thompson must have sent chills down the spine of Bills fans everywhere, coming just three years after the Chargers drafted WR Ladd McConkey, just one pick after the Bills drafted well-known bust, Keon Coleman.

Final grade: D-

Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry (OL06) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps he can factor into things down the road, but Bowry, who is 22 years old, appears to be set for a reserve role to begin his career, which comes at a time when the Bills should be going all out to make a Super Bowl.

Buffalo’s new offensive lineman allowed just two sacks over four years of his college career, according to Pro Football Focus, which gave him a solid run block grade of 69.5, which was 94th among 632 graded players at his position.

Still, where is the path to playing time for Bowry in the near future? Is it more so at guard, where the Bills lost David Edwards to free agency this offseason? Or is it in a swing tackle role, filled by Ryan Van Demark before he signed an offer sheet with the Minnesota Vikings as a restricted free agent?

And then, what about Tylan Grable, the team’s 2024 sixth-round pick who was previously poised to assume the swing tackle role before injuries derailed his career? And Chase Lundt, who the team drafted in the sixth round last year? Are we giving up on them now?

Competition is good at every position, but when you are lacking the adequate depth needed at positions like defensive tackle, linebacker and wide receiver, taking an offensive lineman is about as ridiculous as it gets.

The only one who saw this pick coming was Bills OnSI's Ralph Ventre, who predicted the pick earlier on Saturday.

I am not sure I could hate this pick any more than I do. The only reason it hasn’t received a failing grade is that the team hasn't taken the field. Complete joke of a selection at face value.

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