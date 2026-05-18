Bills Free-Agent Signing Already Landing on Potential Cut List

Continuity has been the theme for the Buffalo Bills along the offensive line, and even after losing David Edwards this offseason, they still have four returning starters.

At left guard, they're hopeful to turn to some in-house depth, with Alec Anderson being the favorite for the job. He will face off with Austin Corbett, a free agency addition who has 78 career starts in 94 games. Corbett, who won a Super Bowl following the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, has experience at guard as well as center, making him a valuable reserve, assuming Anderson beats him out for the job.

He also makes another free agency addition expendable, as Bleacher Report's Moe Moton named Lloyd Cushenberry the best player who could be cut by the Bills. Moton says Corbett's presence is the main reason the former third-round pick could be in trouble.

"As a starting center for all 80 of his career games, Cushenberry won't compete for that open spot. If Austin Corbett doesn't win the job at left guard, he's more valuable depth on the interior than Cushenberry because of his experience at center and both guard positions, which makes the latter expendable," Moton wrote.

Cushenberry spent the first four seasons of his career as the starting center for the Denver Broncos. He signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2024, but was released after two seasons, signing with Buffalo on a one-year deal earlier this offseason.

Austin Corbett's injuries must be taken into consideration

Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One reason it might be hard to release Cushenberry is the concern surrounding Corbett's durability. His tenure with the Carolina Panthers, whom he played for from 2022 through 2025, was marred by injuries.

In 2022, Corbett tore his ACL in his left knee during the season finale. He tore the MCL in the same knee the following season. In 2024, it was a torn biceps tendon that sidelined Corbett, and another MCL tear in his left knee shut him down after 13 games in 2025.

During his four seasons with Carolina, Corbett played in just 39 games, including just four in 2023 and five in 2024. So while he's a talented player who has shown he can start at either guard or center, and play at a high level, the Bills might need to exercise caution when it comes to Cushenberry.

Releasing him could put the team in a bind should they need to turn to Corbett. Cushenberry did suffer a torn Achilles in 2024, causing him to miss nine games with the Tennessee Titans, but outside of that, he hasn't dealt with a lengthy injury history.