Buffalo Bills' Safety Makes Questionable Fashion Choice Amid Pending Free Agency

Damar Hamlin, how could you?

The Buffalo Bills' free-agent-to-be was seen making a questionable wardrobe decision during a recent public appearance. However, when you look closer, what appeared to be a heinous choice in apparel makes a whole lot of sense.

RELATED: 4 Buffalo Bills free agents team must re-sign as NFL announces 2026 salary cap

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on the field after a game against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Traitor?

Hamlin was available to the media at a Fanatics event, and while participating in interviews, he was donning a New England Patriots jersey. Initially, Bills fans were up in arms, considering the Patriots are the team’s most hated rival. With that said, over time, cooler heads prevailed when the likely reason for Hamlin’s threads was revealed.

After undergoing cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, one of the first of Hamlin’s teammates to visit him in the Hospital was wide receiver Stefon Diggs, now a member of the Patriots’ organization. And that’s whose jersey Hamlin was wearing, likely in a show of support during the moment that briefly turned controversial.

So, Bills fans can rest easy knowing a player who, for many, has become so beloved is not turning on the team amid his pending free agency.

MORE: Buffalo Bills' Offensive Lineman Receives Stunning Recognition From NFL Analyst

I wonder how #Bills fans feel seeing Damar Hamlin in a #Patriots jersey 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NWyjkGhhgV — Colby Cochran (@PatriotsGlobal2) February 13, 2026

Looking ahead

Hamlin will hit the open market when the NFL’s new league year opens on Mar. 11, creating a dilemma for the Bills, who aren’t exactly flush with cash to spend in free agency. With Buffalo nearly $10 million over the 2026 salary cap, per Spotrac, the next few months are expected to get wild for the team’s front office.

Hamlin is projected to garner just $1.7M in average annual value, per Spotrac, which would make him a low-cost option for the Bills under new head coach Joe Brady and first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. With that said, it’s unclear if Hamlin would fit Leonhard’s style of defense.

During five seasons with the Bills, Hamlin has appeared in 53 games, including 27 starts. He’s recorded nine passes defensed, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of 75.42 when targeted in coverage, per Next Gen Stats.

At this stage, it appears unlikely that Hamlin will remain in Buffalo. But time will tell if the safety’s legendary story can continue in the Bills' red, white and blue.