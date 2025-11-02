Bills reportedly looking to fill sneaky position need ahead of deadline
The Buffalo Bills are running out of time to acquire additional talent ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the team has shown interest in an AFC North linebacker.
Cincinnati Bengal Logan Wilson appears to be available for trade, after being benched in favor of rookie Barrett Carter. Schefter reports that the Bills are one of three teams that "have expressed some interest in Wilson," along with the Cowboys and Colts.
RELATED: Bills 'looking for defensive line help' at NFL trade deadline, per insider
Wilson was a third round pick by the Bengals back in 2020, and has since started 65 games, recording 541 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles, and 5.5 sacks.
Shaq Thompson is currently dealing with a hamstring injury that's causing him to miss Buffalo's matchup against Kansas City.
Meanwhile, Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard have both practiced in full all week, but are dealing with pectoral and ankle injuries respectively. Furthermore, Thompson and Milano will both be free agents this offseason, while Wilson has two years remaining on his current contract.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
While wide receiver, cornerback, or defensive tackle might be more pressing needs, Buffalo may need reinforcements at linebacker to solve both short and long term problems.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —