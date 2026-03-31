Bills' Plan to Address Key Position Signaled at NFL League Meetings

One of the positions that the Buffalo Bills have left unaddressed to begin the offseason is inside linebacker, where there is expected to be turnover under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

While speaking at the NFL League Meetings on Monday, Brandon Beane tipped his hand as to the team's offseason plan to satisfy a significant roster need.

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“We’ve got some players that we’ve talked about how they’ll fit in this new scheme with Jim,” said Beane. “But we do need to continue to add more.”

The Bills have a few in-house options. Still, as the NFL Draft draws nearer, Buffalo will also weigh using a pick or two to bolster a unit that was lackluster at best in 2025.

The Bills hold the No. 26 overall selection in the first round and could find a big-name talent to step in and compete for a starting role immediately. Additionally, according to Beane, Buffalo will continue to monitor free agency even after the draft for an experienced alternative.

Reading the tea leaves

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) looks over his shoulder after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beane acknowledged that, while they continue to discuss prospective additions leading up to the start of the draft on Apr. 23, it may be more logical for the Bills to wait to jump at a post-draft opportunity.

“We’ve had conversations through free agency with linebackers, other positions,” added Beane. “We have not chosen to add one at this point, but there’s also, at this time, there’s guys that are like, ‘You know what? I didn’t get maybe the money I was looking for, whatever. I kind of want to wait until after the draft and see where guys go.’

“I don’t want to sign, and somebody take one in the first round, and now I’m not sure of my fit. So you’re kind of at that point, with the vets that have played, they want to see where teams go in the draft. So we could still add someone between now and then. But I think, depending on how the draft goes, we could also add after.”

State of the position

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams are the top two inside linebackers on the Bills’ roster, with Joe Andreessen, Jimmy Ciarlo and Keonta Jenkins as the team’s depth at the position. Both Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson are still free agents after each of them spent time in the Bills’ starting lineup a year ago.

Elsewhere on the free-agent market, Bobby Okereke has ties to new Bills inside LBs coach John Egorugwu, while other options include Germaine Pratt and even Bobby Wagner, who will be entering his age-36 season. As far as the draft is concerned, Buffalo has been linked to players up and down the board, including Georgia’s CJ Allen, who is projected to be a first-round pick and TCU’s Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who is likely to be drafted on Day 3.

The Bills could go several different directions to address the position, but it’s a given they will do so at some point before training camp this summer.

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