Key Bills Free Agent Asserts Desire to Return to Buffalo in 2026

Although the draft is coming up in April, NFL free agency isn’t quite through, and there’s one player still available who says he wants to return to play for the Buffalo Bills.

Shaq Thompson took to X to assert his position on Saturday night, responding to a fan’s social media inquiry.

“Hey Shaq, let’s run it back in Buffalo!” posted the fan. “Have they been in contact?”

“Trying to,” responded the veteran linebacker.

Thompson played his lone season with the Bills in 2025, posting a solid performance, leading many among the fan base to wish the team would re-sign him for the upcoming campaign.

Solid year

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) celebrate after intercepting a pass intended for New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Thompson appeared in 12 games for the Bills last year, earning six starts while his cohorts, Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano, were in and out of the lineup due to injury.

He finished the year with 56 tackles, a forced fumble, a sack, six tackles for loss and a couple of passes defensed. The 11-year veteran also started both of the Bills’ playoff games, recording an interception during Buffalo’s wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thompson is an unrestricted free agent and is projected to sign for $2.3 million in average annual value, according to Spotrac. Even before his recent post reiterating his desire to continue his career with the Bills, Thompson had previously expressed the same sentiment.

“I would love to play here,” said Thompson during his end-of-season press availability. “I told [Brandon Beane] this is my number one priority, but I definitely gotta weigh my options out, you know, cause I definitely want to start. I know I’m a starter in this league.

“And I know my leadership—that it could be enhanced, to me, anywhere. So I hope it’s here.”

State of the position

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is tackled out of bounds by Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Bills are currently set to move forward with a new odd-man front defensively, with Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams slated as the team’s starters at inside linebacker after the first wave of free agency.

The draft is still upcoming, and Buffalo could very well attack a player at the position to come in and unseat one of those two. Georgia’s CJ Allen has been a popular name floated through many mock drafts the past several months.

Additionally, a few attractive free-agent options are remaining, even beyond Thompson. Former New York Giants LB Bobby Okereke is still available after spending the past few seasons playing for the Bills’ new inside linebackers coach, John Egorugwu.

No matter how they choose to do it, the Bills need to address the linebacker position in some shape, way or form this offseason. Bringing Thompson back for his age-32 season on a team-friendly deal while allowing him to compete with Bernard or Williams for a starting job may work for both sides.

Buffalo recently brought back two familiar faces, wide receiver Trent Sherfield and safety Damar Hamlin, on one-year deals, and something similar could be a fit for Thompson if he can’t find a better opportunity elsewhere.

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