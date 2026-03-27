New Bills Mock Draft Predicts Buffalo Will Trade Back With Cardinals

The mock draft world is buzzing with new prognostications released in recent days.

One mock draft has the Buffalo Bills making a move that may not leave fans all that happy. Mike Band of NFL.com has predicted the Bills will move out of the first round, which they did, fatefully, just a couple of seasons ago.

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The trade

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Band’s proposal has the Bills trading back from pick No. 26 while the Arizona Cardinals swoop in and select their quarterback of the future. Ty Simpson is the pick at 26 for the Cardinals, according to Band, as Arizona recently moved on from former starting quarterback Kyler Murray and needs a signal caller to join a veteran group including Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew.

“The Bills are strong trade-down candidates,” writes Band. “As they don’t have a second-round pick and rank 27th in draft capital over the next two years, according to NFL IQ.”

Buffalo traded its 2026 second-rounder to the Chicago Bears in exchange for DJ Moore earlier this offseason and has seven picks remaining for the upcoming selection process. The Bills currently hold a first-, third-, fourth-, two fifth-, a sixth- and a seventh-round pick.

“A move back into Round 1 for Simpson would align with the growing smoke around his fit in Mike LaFleur’s offense,” explained Band. “Giving the Cards a play-action-friendly passer they can develop behind a veteran bridge.”

Past experience

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) carries the ball after a reception defended by New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Trading back may not resonate well with Bills fans, who watched the team do so before selecting Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 draft. Coleman has been a significant disappointment since his selection, both on and off the field.

With that said, Band’s logic is strong, particularly when you consider this is considered a top-heavy draft in the first round. There aren’t as many first-round-level talents as one would expect entering this year’s draft, and that could sway the Bills’ decision to either stand pat or make a move to acquire more picks later on.

A sweet spot for the Bills could be the mid-to-late rounds, as they have been connected to several players projected to be picked on Day 2 or Day 3. One name that stands out is nose tackle Landon Robinson, who Buffalo visited during a private workout. Another is Julian Neal, who revealed a visit with the Bills on Friday.

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