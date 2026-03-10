Bills Still Have Huge Hole to Fill as Free Agent Options Dwindle

The Buffalo Bills have added a cornerback, but their free agent activity has been relatively quiet since the negotiating period began on March 9 at 12 p.m. ET.

With new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard set to transition the Bills to a 3-4 scheme, multiple personnel changes are expected, especially within the linebacking corps.

Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen are the lone linebackers from last year's active roster who remain under contract. Veteran Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson are in line to become unrestricted free agents, and there hasn't been much chatter about re-signing either up until this point.

"Now, you'll see them look, the second wave of free agency, to defensive upgrades as they try to restructure this defense in the vision of their new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Expect several different additions," NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe on Tuesday afternoon.

Options dwindling quickly

Over the first 30 hours of free agency negotiations, a number of potential Bills' targets have agreed to terms elsewhere, including linebackers Quay Walker, Devin Lloyd, Nakobe Dean, Tremaine Edmunds and Alex Anzalone.

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball defended by Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) in the first quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Early on Tuesday evening, Kaden Ellis, deemed to be a good fit for Leonhard's scheme, reached an agreement with the New Orleans Saints. That was only hours after the Carolina Panthers re-signed versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

The free agent pool is quickly drying up with only a few viable options remaining for the Bills.

Leo Chanel or bust

While the Denver Broncos are cutting ties with Dre Greenlaw, it's risky to rely on a player that has made only 10 appearances over the past two seasons.

Realistically, there's one free agent remaining who warrants a full-court press from Buffalo at this stage — former Kansas City Chiefs' third-round linebacker Leo Chenal.

Since free agency buzz began back in February, Chenal is a name that has been routinely linked to the Bills. In addition to being a scheme fit, he has great familiarity with Leonhard from their time together at Wisconsin.

University of Wisconsin Badgers football's Leo Chenal (5) goes in for a tackle on Michigan's Hassan Haskins (25) during their game Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Madison, Wis. | Doug Raflik / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spotrac estimates Chenal's market value at $4.6 million annually, but that price may rise as the market continues to thin out.

"There is expected to be an extremely active market for LB Leo Chenal (still just 25). Also expect him to come fairly cheap considering his lack of a full-time role, BUT, the flashes are all there in projecting more snaps," said NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, who listed the Bills amongst likely landing spots.