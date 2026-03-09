Bills' Potential Free Agent Targets at Three Positions of Need

The Buffalo Bills have multiple positions of need heading into NFL Free Agency, which begins with permissible negotiations on March 9 at 12 p.m. ET.

While pundits and fans clamor for wide receiver help, the Bills' free agency approach is more likely to be defense focused.

Buffalo has six defensive starters, and six backups, set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins. Coupled with the fact that new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard employs a 3-4 scheme, the Bills will likely experience significant turnover on that side of the ball this offseason.

While the safety market should be of interest to Bills' brass, it seems as if the concentration will be on the linebacking corps and the edge rusher rotation.

Linebackers

With veterans Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson heading toward free agency, the Bills will likely have at least two starting linebackers who are not yet on the team.

As Leonhard's scheme requires a fourth linebacker in base formation, Buffalo looks prepared to pursue multiple options through both free agency and the draft.

"If we think this guy, as a linebacker, is a piece that can help us. He's got the intelligence that you're referring to. He's a DNA fit. If he fits what we're looking for in this defense, then, yes, we'd do that," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane last month. "We're looking at where is the depth of the draft versus where is the depth of free agency."

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 third-round pick Leo Chenal projects as a top target for Buffalo. Not only would he fit the system, he played under Leonhard at Wisconsin. Spotrac places Chenal's average annual value at $4.6 million.

Could Bills' former first-round pick Tremaine Edmunds come home after being released by the Chicago Bears? He certainly fits a 3-4 alignment.

Free agents to consider — Tremaine Edmunds, Leo Chenal, Quay Walker, Jack Cochrane, Nakobe Dean

Edge Rushers

It would be somewhat surprising if the Bills decided to run it back with Joey Bosa and former second-round draft pick AJ Epenesa, both of whom are set to become unrestricted free agents.

Buffalo will almost certainly have a new face starting opposite of Greg Rousseau on Leonhard's defensive front. Michael Hoecht seems like a great fit for the scheme, but he's recovering from an Achilles tear. Even if, Javon Solomon, a 2024 fifth-round pick, projects to be more effective as a standup rusher on a 3-4 front, the Bills need another proven producer.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) makes a tackle on Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The most logical free agent target appears to be John Franklin-Myers, considering his familiarity with Leonhard over the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Spotrac estimates his market value at $7.9 million per season. As for other options, a return to Buffalo could make sense for veteran Leonard Floyd, who has had documented success as a standup rusher.

Free agents to consider — John Franklin-Myers, Leonard Floyd, Joseph Ossai, Joey Bosa, K'Lavon Chaisson

Wide Receiver

Is it even permissible to talk about Bills' free agency without mentioning wide receivers?

Even though the Bills made their WR splash with last week's trade agreement for DJ Moore, they still may look to add another pass-catcher from the "economy" tier.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers | David Banks-Imagn Images

While Moore's acquisition presumably rules out Alec Pierce or Mike Evans as possibilities, Buffalo still has to add a body or two to the wide receivers' room. With Curtis Samuel being released, the Bills' WR corps is currently comprised of Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and a rehabbing Tyrell Shavers.

Re-signing veteran Brandin Cooks seems like a reasonable option. The Bills could also go after a Romeo Doubs type if the price tag isn't too high.

Free agents to consider — Calvin Austin III, Brandin Cooks, Romeo Doubs, Christian Kirk, Rashid Shaheed