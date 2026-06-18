Bills Underrated Offseason Signing Who Could Make Noise in 2026

One player who has not received much fanfare since the Buffalo Bills signed him this offseason is Dee Alford.

The Bills’ new nickel cornerback was welcomed by the team via a three-year free-agent deal worth up to $21 million on Mar. 12 and is expected to replace Buffalo’s former All-Pro CB Taron Johnson. The Bills traded Johnson and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-rounder, opening the door for Alford to make some noise in his first year with the team.

Alford is a four-year pro, spending each of his three professional seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He is coming off a career year in which he finished with three interceptions to go with 13 passes defensed.

It appears as if the Bills may have struck gold with an ascending player who may be just now entering the prime of his career.

Alford was great in 2025 for the Falcons

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Still just 28 years old, Alford was not graded favorably by Pro Football Focus last year, receiving a coverage grade of 56.5, which was 82nd best among cornerbacks. He also received a rock bottom run defense grade of 34.8, which was second-to-last among players at his position.

Despite the tough grading from PFF, Alford allowed an opposing passer rating of just 81.5 in 2025, allowing 45 receptions on 69 targets, according to Next Gen Stats. Additionally, his 25 run stops were tied for the most of his career.

Alford moved around a bit in 2025, spending time at slot cornerback, boundary cornerback and in the box. He even played one snap at free safety. His versatility is a strength and allows him to match up well with different style pass catchers whether it be out wide, in the slot or out of the backfield.

He’s also a physical player capable of stepping up and slowing opposing ball carriers. His 64 tackles last season were the second most of his career.

Alford has big shoes to fill

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) rushes for a touchdown after intercepting the first pass of the game by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The veteran CB will take over for Johnson, who played no fewer than 74% of the Bills’ defensive snaps in each of the last six seasons before he was traded to the Raiders. Johnson had become a folk hero in Buffalo since his critical pick six against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 divisional round.

Johnson’s time with the Bills began when the team drafted him with the No. 121 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over his eight years in Buffalo, he recorded six interceptions, 48 passes defensed and eight forced fumbles, squeezing more out of his 5-foot-11, 192-pound frame than scouts believed he was capable of during the predraft process, including a second-team All-Pro selection in 2023.

Alford has some big shoes to fill, but with the trajectory of his career pointing skyward, the Bills must feel good about Johnson’s heir apparent.