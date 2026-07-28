Four Most Important Storylines Hovering Over Buffalo Bills' Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills welcomed their veteran players to St. John Fisher University for the official start of training camp on Tuesday.

Starting with five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen, all of the big names were shown reporting for duty and in a social media video shared by the team.

Last week, in anticipation of camp, we wrote about 10 of the players who have a lot at stake this summer. Now, we'll take a more macro view of what we expect to see in the coming days.

Back to school. Back to camp. Back to work. 😁 pic.twitter.com/86j091k7a1 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 28, 2026

With practice, albeit unpadded, kicking off on Wednesday, July 29, we identified the four most important storylines to follow during the early days of training camp and beyond.

Joe Brady takes reins

It's not an easy jump from consigliere to boss, but Bills' brass apparently believes that the 36-year-old Brady can handle the challenge.

As if stepping into one's first NFL head coaching job isn't daunting enough, Brady and the Bills are facing Super Bowl-or-Bust expectations.

While promoting a lieutenant doesn't always produce the desired results, Brady has better odds than most than to Josh Allen. Already having a healthy working relationship with the NFL's best quarterback should help Brady keep the Bills on track.

Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, left, goes over plays with Josh Allen during day six of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St John Fisher University in Rochester Saturday, July 30, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brady's toughest task may be learning how to preside over the entire operation as a head coach rather than focusing on one side of the ball as offensive coordinator.

All eyes will be on the young coach, how the players respond to him and how he responds to adversity.

Defensive overhaul in progess

By dismissing defensive-minded head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills signaled that change was coming on that side of the ball.

They hired former safety Jim Leonhard, who ran the Wisconsin Badgers' defense before spending the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos, as the new defensive coordinator. Leonhard's arrival means the Bills will move to a 3-4 base scheme that values versatility.

On the personnel side, Buffalo moved on from veterans Joey Bosa, AJ Epenesa, Matt Milano, Shaq Thompson and Tre'Davious White in free agency. As part of the makeover, the Bills notably signed edge rusher Bradley Chubb, versatile cornerback Dee Alford and Super Bowl champion safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. They also drafted potential Week 1 contributors with Clemson edge rusher TJ Parker, Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun and TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr coming aboard.

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers | USA TODAY Sports

Now, it's up to Leonhard to make the pieces fit and build an identity for the Bills' new-look defense over the next six weeks.

Special teams uncertainty

Outside of longsnapper Reid Ferguson, the roster's longest tenured Bill, there are question marks across the special teams.

As respected special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers takes the reins, the Bills must settle on a primary punter and punt returner.

Although 34-year-old punter Mitch Wishnowsky is back after a solid 2025 campaign, Buffalo used a seventh-round draft pick on Florida's Tommy Doman and his top-notch hang time.

After lacking consistency and week-to-week continuity at punt returner last year, the Bills will presumably take a better approach this time around.

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball to New England during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One would think that wide receiver Khalil Shakir would only factor into the equation if an emergency need arose. There's no need to expose one of the offense's best weapons to additional hits while fielding punts in a vulnerable position. Two-time Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman appears to be the most logical choice to return punts, but he's struggled with ball security at times, and there's no guarantee he makes the roster.

Despite having only one on the roster, the Bills also have an unanswered question at kicker. Veteran Tyler Bass must return to form after missing the entire 2025 season due to a core muscle injury that required surgery.

Unsettled WR depth chart

There's no question that DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir are the Bills' top-two wide receivers entering training camp, but it gets really murky after that.

It seems as if the highly-drafted Keon Coleman, the handsomely-paid Josh Palmer and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell will compete for WR3 reps.

In Coleman's case, the 2024 second-round pick is likely playing for his career. The Bills could decide to bury Coleman on the depth chart, and even outright release him, if he fails to show a renewed commitment.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman fumbles the ball while being pursued by New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. The Patriots recovered the fumble. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to the aforementioned five, the Bills have multiple intriguing options fighting for a roster spot. Veterans Tyrell Shavers, Mecole Hardman, Trent Sherfield and Jalen Virgil have all played in games for Buffalo at some point. As we wrote earlier today, Shavers, who is recovering from a torn ACL, will begin camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

With multiple jobs on the line, the wide receivers' competition is definitely one to watch throughout the summer.

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