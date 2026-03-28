Skip to main content
Bills Central

How Bills Damar Hamlin Re-Signing Affects Buffalo's Depth Chart

The Bills brought back a familiar face, changing the look of the team's safety room.
Alex Brasky|
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) mugs at the camera after the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) mugs at the camera after the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

When the Buffalo Bills re-signed Damar Hamlin, many fans groaned as the team brought back another familiar face.

Hamlin’s one-year deal came a day after the Bills welcomed back wide receiver Trent Sherfield, signifying an apparent trend back toward the team’s 2025 personnel strategy of recycling talent after beginning the offseason by finding exterior sources to supplement a few key positions.

That said, when you look at safety as a whole, you realize Hamlin’s addition may not have all that much impact on the team’s plan on defense this fall.

Depth chart

Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Buffalo had already signed veteran free agents C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone, and has Cole Bishop returning as an incumbent starter. The expectation is that Bishop and Gardner-Johnson will serve as the team’s starters, with Stone as the team’s primary backup.

Injecting Hamlin into the mix shouldn’t bring any alteration to that plan, as he is better suited in a depth/special teams role at this stage of his career. Let’s look a bit deeper at a birds-eye view of the Bills’ safety position as it stands before the NFL Draft.

The starters

Cole Bishop
Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) reacts after a play against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bishop is coming off a career year and is locked in as a first-team player entering his third professional season. He is expected to play a bit more near the line of scrimmage under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and alongside Gardner-Johnson, who has displayed impressive ball-hawking ability in the back end during his career.

If all goes according to plan, it should be Bishop and Gardner-Johnson in the starting lineup come Week 1.

Next in line

Geno Stone
Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) reacts and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) looks on during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Stone is an intriguing option behind those two, as he has plenty of starter experience and has also proven to have remarkable ball skills, resulting in 13 interceptions over the past three seasons. He’s started 34 games the last two years for the Cincinnati Bengals, making him an effective backup option.

He may also have an outside chance of competing for a starting role alongside Bishop if things go south for the volatile Gardner-Johnson during training camp and the preseason.

Remaining options

Jordan Hancock
Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The wild card is Jordan Hancock, whom the team drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 draft. The 22-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Bills during his rookie season, showing some flashes of both brilliance and inexperience while finishing with 22 tackles.

He, Hamlin and Wande Owens round out the safety room, but appear set to compete for depth and special teams roles. Hancock was on the field for 58% of the Bills’ special teams snaps in ’25, while Hamlin played 35% of the Bills’ STs snaps. Owens has yet to make his first career appearance in an NFL game.

So, while Hamlin has become a polarizing figure for Bills fans, and some are getting tired of the same old names being brought back year after year, Buffalo’s safety room has undergone a transition this offseason that can’t be ignored. Things will look a lot different at that position in 2026, and welcoming another vet back into the fold won’t change that.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins ON SI to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.

Share on XFollow alexbrasky