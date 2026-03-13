Former Bills' LB Makes Bold Prediction for CJ Gardner-Johnson, Shady McCoy Agrees

Retired linebacker Brandon Spikes has experienced playing both for and against Bills Mafia.

The Buffalo Bills signed the Florida product as a free agent following his rookie contract from the New England Patriots. Spikes, who went on to make 27 appearances as a Bill, is still keeping tabs on his former team nearly 10 years after he played his last game.

When veteran defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson publicly acknowledged his signing as a Bills' free agent addition through a clever social media post, which featured quarterback Josh Allen making the Dr. Evil pinky gesture while showing off a diamond grill, Spikes shared the news and added a predictive message for the 28-year-old.

"Ur gonna luv it @CGJXXIII Let’s Go Buffalo ❤️🦬💙," said Spikes in an X post.

The endorsement speaks volumes on what it means to take the field for the Buffalo Bills, playing for a football-crazed community unlike any other in the NFL.

Spikes, a 2010 second-round draft pick, presumably knows Gardner-Johnson through their connection as Florida Gators.

Dec 11, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Brandon Spikes (51) during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at New Era Field. | Kevin Hoffman-Imagn Images

Shady McCoy salutes Bills' signing

Retired running back LeSean McCoy, who had been somewhat critical of general manager Brandon Beane in recent months, praised the signing on social media.

"They got a true dog," said McCoy in an X post.

McCoy's opinion on the matter carries more meaning than most, considering his experience being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Bills. The six-time Pro Bowl running back, who was caught off guard when he was sent to Buffalo, chose to embrace the organization during an eventual tenure.

The notoriously outspoken McCoy joined the Bills under Rex Ryan before playing two seasons under Sean McDermott as part of the team that ended the postseason drought and subsequently drafted Allen. He was one of the first teammates to publicly jump on the JA17 bandwagon back in 2018.

Bills quarterback jokes with running back LeSean McCoy before the start of practice. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's credentials

Starting games for five different NFL since being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2019, Gardner-Johnson has become somewhat of a journeyman over what has been a productive career thus far. He's already played in two Super Bowls for the Eagles.

Known for his versatility across the secondary, Gardner-Johnson has recorded 20 interceptions over 87 appearances, including 71 starts. The 5-foot-11 defensive back has played everywhere from slot cornerback to box safety.