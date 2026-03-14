Bills Add Potential Defensive Starter, Likely Eliminate Need to Re-Sign Damar Hamlin

It's starting to come together for the Buffalo Bills' new look defense, especially in the secondary.

After signing cornerback Dee Alford, who can play both inside and outside, the Bills added versatile defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who has experience playing multiple roles including slot cornerback and box safety.

Next, Buffalo added a veteran safety to the mix. Following six seasons in the AFC North, Geno Stone is coming to Orchard Park.

Stone and the Bills have agreed to a one-year contract as reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The free agent seemingly confirmed the news by sharing Schultz's post on X and adding red and blue heart emojis to it.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to avoid a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The terms of the deal are not yet known. Last year, Stone played for $4.9 million on a renegotiated contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Spotrac estimated his market value at $7.6 million for one year, which seems a bit on the high side.

What it means for Damar Hamlin

With Gardner-Johnson likely joining returning starter Cole Bishop to form the Bills' primary safety tandem, Stone initially projects as a battle-tested backup who can start in a pinch.



Factoring in 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan Hancock, who saw reps at safety as a rookie, Buffalo's safeties room is suddenly filling out. As a result, there may no longer be a need to re-sign veteran Damar Hamlin.

While the Bills will certainly add multiple safeties to the mix between now and training camp, Hamlin presumably won't be one of them. Any further significant addition to the position will presumably be done via the NFL Draft.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles after almost intercepting a. Pass during the second half of the wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Initially an understudy to Bishop and Taylor Rapp, Hamlin was limited to five games last year due to a pectoral injury. The 2021 sixth-round draft pick has played 53 career games for the Bills, including 27 starts. He's also become a national advocate for heart health in the wake of his January 2023 on-field cardiac arrest.

More about Geno Stone

Selected at No. 219 overall by the Baltimore Ravens at the 2020 NFL Draft, Stone eventually evolved from core special teamer to defensive starter by the end of his rookie contract. In 2023, he made seven interceptions for the Ravens to lead all NFL safeties.

After signing as a free agent in 2024, Stone started every game for Bengals over the past two seasons. He averaged 92.5 tackles, four quarterback hits and three interceptions per campaign.

Stone, who will turn 27 years old on April 19, has 85 career NFL appearances (53 starts). He has shown the ability to line up at both the free and strong safety spots.