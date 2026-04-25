Bills Finally Make Pick in Round 2 at NFL Draft, And It Likely Pleases Jim Leonhard

The Buffalo Bills waited an extra day to make their first selection at the 2026 NFL Draft, but front office's perceived focus was uninterrupted.

With the overwhelming belief that the Bills would prioritize using their draft capital to acquire building blocks for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, general manager Brandon Beane started by securing an edge rusher.

After trading out of Round 1 on Thursday night, the Bills used the third pick of the second round (No. 35 overall) on Clemson outside linebacker TJ Parker.

We issued an instant grade for the Parker pick as part of our live draft coverage.

How TJ Parker fits in Orchard Park

The 263-pound Parker, who was ranked at No. 27 overall on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150, projects as an understudy for veteran Bills' starters Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb. He'll likely have the chance to carve out a significant role in the rotation.

Buffalo's pass rush could use a boost. The Bills managed only one total sack in two playoff games this past Janiuary.

While edge rusher was a defensive need, it wasn't the only defensive need. The Bills have room for depth at linebacker, cornerback and interior line.

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Apparently, Parker, a Senior Bowl standout, was the highest available prospect on Buffalo's board, considering Beane passed on Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who went next to the Houston Texans at No. 36 overall. Georgia linebacker CJ Allen was also available, but his medical status may not be sufficient for the Bills.

Parker, a three-year contributor for Clemson, saw his statistical production dip in 2025. In all fairness, his 2024 campaign would be a challenge for anyone to replicate. Over 14 games, he logged 19.5 tackles-for-loss, 11.0 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Clemson linebacker Jamal Anderson (0), left, defensive end T.J. Parker (3) tackle Troy Trojans running back Tae Meadows (22) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills pass on Cashius Howell, R Mason Thomas

Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell was a popular pick for the Bills amongst mock drafters, but it appears his measurements may have hurt his stock.

Howell, who ran an impressive 4.59-second 40-yard dash, has short 30.25-inch arms. In addition to being more than one full inch taller than Howell, Parker has 33.13-inch arms.

The Cincinnati Bengals took Howell off the board at No. 41 overall. One pick earlier, the Kansas City Chiefs selection Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas AM Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Thomas also lacks the ideal size that Parker possesses, and he's less athletic than Howell. Durability is also a question for Thomas.

The run on edge rushers continued with Michigan's Derrick Moore going to the Detroit Lions at No. 44 overall followed by Missouri's Zion Young landing with the Baltimore Ravens one pick later.

Parker is arguably more equipped than any of aforementioned edge rushers to thrive in Leonhard's system.