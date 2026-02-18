SI Tabs Bills as 'Likely Landing Spot' for All-Pro WR Recovering from Gruesome Injury

There's no disputing that the Buffalo Bills' wide receivers room needs a boost.

As to whether former All-Pro performer Tyreek Hill has the potential to provide that boost, the Bills would be wise to tread lightly in this case. Even with all potential suitors likely proceeding with caution, the speculative matchmaking, which began almost immediately after the Miami Dolphins released the complicated wide receiver, is bound to continue for a while.

To that end, Sports Illustrated named the Bills as a potential destination while "Ranking the Three Most Likely Tyreek Hill Landing Spots After Dolphins Release."

Hill's original NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, ranked as the most-likely suitor for the soon-to-be 32-year-old who suffered a severe knee dislocation likely accompanied by nerve damage this past season. The Bills were the No. 2 possibility followed by the San Francisco 49ers.

Sports Illustrated's analysis

"Josh Allen has been longing for a No. 1 wide receiver since the Bills decided to trade Stefon Diggs to the Texans several years ago, and unfortunately, the likes of Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir aren't cutting it.

It would make sense for Buffalo to more into their offensive weaponry this offseason after transitioning from Sean McDermott to Joe Brady as head coach, and while Hill may no longer be the dynamic playmaker he once was, his speed is undeniable—and could help Allen and his rocket arm fully unlock a dynamic offense for the Bills." — Mike Kadlick

Reasons for hesitation

While Hill may seem like a good fit on the surface, there are multiple reasons to stay away.

First, putting aside the troubling character issues that have emerged over the course of his career, Hill simply no longer possesses the elite game-breaking ability that earned him five All-Pro First Team selections.

Over 17 games in 2024, Hill failed to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark, and his six TD receptions were his fewest since his rookie year. He had only one touchdown catch prior to his gruesome Week 4 injury this past season.

Likely for conversation purposes, the SI author is putting too much stock in agent Drew Rosenhaus's overly-optimistic assessment that suggests Hill will be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

"After knee dislocation and potential nerve damage, release from @MiamiDolphins was a forgone conclusion and has now happened. Big question is if he can return at age 31 from career threatening injury," said Dr. David Chao, the former San Diego Chargers team physician now known as the Pro Football Doc.

The fact is that the severe injury still requires another surgery, and it has the potential to force an early retirement. Even if Hill were to return in due time, his potential to impact the game will be significantly diminished.

Not only is Hill damaged goods, he carries extra baggage. The Bills would be wise to keep him as far away from Orchard Park as possible.