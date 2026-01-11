Bills' disappointing WR addition out for playoffs, gives Keon Coleman last chance
The Buffalo Bills open the playoffs on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and their top offseason offensive addition won't be available.
On Saturday, the Bills placed wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve, effectively ending his season on the eve of the January 11 wild-card matchup.
With Palmer no longer an option, Buffalo has only five wide receivers available on the 53-man roster. The Bills did not elevate Mecole Hardman off the practice squad, seemingly ensuring that embattled wide receiver Keon Coleman will be active on Sunday against the Jaguars.
With Coleman being one of the only five wide receivers available, NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe confirmed that the 2024 second-round draft pick "is expected to be active" for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff in Jacksonville.
It could be one of the final opportunities for Coleman to earn back the trust he presumably lost both on and off the field this season. He has been a healthy scratch on four occasions with the decision to make him inactive varying from disciplinary to game plan-specific.
"He's had a good week of practice. Good week of prep," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Friday.
Coleman, Palmer grossly underachieve
One year after using the No. 33 overall pick to draft Coleman, the Bills invested a three-year, $29 million free-agent contract in Palmer.
In 2025, Buffalo received a combined 707 yards on 60 catches from Palmer and Coleman — hardly sufficient. Palmer failed to score a touchdown over a 12-game sample.
Both players accounted for regular season catch percentages below .650.
Playing without Palmer
It's not as if the Bills haven't learned how to play without Palmer. He's been inactive five times this season with Buffalo going 4-1 in those games.
Although his absence may slightly shrink the Bills' offensive playbook, there should be enough potential firepower on the field.
"Those guys have had a good week of practice and will be ready," said McDermott.
Bills' projected active WRs
Khalil Shakir
Gabe Davis
Tyrell Shavers
Brandin Cooks
Keon Coleman
