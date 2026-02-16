Bills Suddenly Have Shot at Super Bowl WR Thanks to AFC Rival

Entering the 2026 offseason, the Buffalo Bills have one glaringly obvious need. Unfortunately, it’s the same need they’ve been dealing with since trading away Stefon Diggs ahead of the 2024 season.

Buffalo has been in dire need of a playmaking wide receiver. While Khalil Shakir has been a trusted option, he’s not someone who excels on the outside or threatens the field deep. That’s why Buffalo is expected to look for a WR1 option this offseason and a division rival might have just given them someone to strongly consider.

On Monday, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins are releasing Tyreek Hill, sending the five-time All-Pro wide receiver into free agency.

In addition to his five All-Pro selections, Hill has also made the Pro Bowl eight times. He even has a Super Bowl ring, having helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers.

Tyreek Hill coming off significant injury

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is tended to by medical staff after injuring his leg against the New York Jets. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Hill, who began his career in Kansas City, was traded to the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season. He had more than 1,700 yards in his first two seasons in South Beach, leading the NFL with 1,799 in 2023.

His numbers declined in 2024 and in 2025, he played in just four games before suffering a gruesome injury. During a win over the New York Jets in Week 4, Hill dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL.

Surgery went well and happened early enough in the year that he’s expected to play in 2026. The question will be whether the injury hampers his game-changing speed. If it has, that could seriously impact Hill’s effectiveness as a wideout.

Bills need to exercise caution if they pursue Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill practices before the game against the New York Jets. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

In addition to concerns over his health, Hill has a myriad of red flags to take into consideration.

Despite his sensational talent, Hill slid into the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft due to character concerns. He was arrested in 2014 and pled guilty to assault charges filed by his then-pregnant girlfriend.

In 2019, he was investigated an alleged child battery complaint. In 2023, he was investigated after being accused of assaulting a male employee of the Haulover Marine Center. Eventually, a settlement was reached on that case.

There were several other incidents involving Hill, which might not make him an ideal fit in Buffalo. Then again, teams overlook a lot if it helps them win.