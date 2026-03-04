Bills Named Landing Spot for Overlooked 2x Super Bowl Champion LB

Two of the Buffalo Bills’ top linebackers are scheduled for free agency this offseason.

Matt Milano, who had 67 tackles and 3.5 sacks and Shaq Thompson, who had 56 tackles and one sack, are both unsigned with free agency approaching.

Buffalo has been quiet with their pending free agents, leaving Milano’s status up in the air. Thompson’s status feels more concrete, with the veteran making it clear that he wants to get paid. Thompson was an excellent addition this past season but the Bills are unlikely to break the bank to retain him.

If the Bills do let one, or both, players walk, linebacker quickly becomes a major need. One player who could help fill that void is Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal, who Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon says is a fit in Buffalo. Gagnon believes this signing could have value due to Chenal’s age and lack of wear.

”The 2022 third-round pick doesn't turn 26 until October. He's never registered more than 500 snaps in a season but has remained healthy,” Gagnon wrote.

“Thus, the wear-and-tear is likely to be extremely limited for a player who is thick, strong and aggressive. The ceiling is high.”

Gagnon did say there was some risk, citing Chenal’s small sample size. He also says Chenal isn’t a “nimble” linebacker. That said, he believes there’s value in adding Chenal, especially when it comes to run defense.

“In 2024, Chenal posted the fourth-best run defense PFF grade among qualified linebackers. And that wasn't a total fluke, as he's posted grades of 75 or better in three consecutive seasons. He was lost in a deep rotation over the course of his rookie contract, but the bang for Kansas City's buck has certainly been there.”

A third-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2022, Chenal has 218 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one interception.

Predicted salary for LB Leo Chenal, ties to Bills’ staff

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal tries to make a tackle on Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Gagnon predicted that Chenal would sign a two-year deal this offseason worth $11 million. That’s a fair amount, and it’s something the Bills could afford.

Another reason this move makes sense is the presence of Jim Leonhard in Buffalo. The new defensive coordinator held that same title for the Badgers during Chenal’s tenure. That means he should have no problem getting up to speed.