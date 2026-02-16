Graphic Injury Update Displayed by Buffalo Bills' WR With Free Agency Approaching

Gabe Davis has had a rough road when it comes to significant knee injuries in recent seasons.

His 2024 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars was cut short, and then his 2025 season ended in the Buffalo Bills’ wild-card matchup with the Jaguars due to what has proven to be a gruesome ailment.

Davis provided a graphic update of his latest injury, which forced him to miss Buffalo’s divisional round defeat. In a post to his Instagram story, Davis provided the caption, “ACL, MCL MPFL and Meniscus. Later, in a separate post to his own X account, Dr. Kyle Trimble of Banged Up Bills deciphered some of that medical jargon.

The details

Trimble cleared up exactly what Davis meant by his post, which involved too many consonants for me to wrap my head around. Firstly, Trimble revealed that MPFL stands for Medial Patellofemoral Ligament and also provided some insight as to what Davis is looking toward in the future.

“More damage than I expected, especially with what looks like an MCL repair along with MPFL damage,” posted Trimble. “Can still return.”

He added in another post to X, “He’s going to be just fine returning. He’s a hard worker and came back from his previous knee injury.”

His history

Davis previously tore his meniscus and PCL with the Jaguars, ending his ’24 season after just Week 11. After one year away from the organization that drafted him, Davis returned to the Bills in 2025 and appeared in six regular-season games, recording 12 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

The free-agent-to-be is set to enter his age-27 season, so there should still be some tread left on his tires if he is able torecover as Trimble expects. Davis’ projected market value is $1,599,890 per season, according to Spotrac.

If the Bills were to bring him back for the ’26 campaign, it would likely be a similar situation to his addition this past year, when he returned as he was nearing full health. Buffalo is expected to seek improvements at the wide receiver position this offseason after a disappointing year from its group of outside pass catchers in 2025.

We will see what happens with Davis, but the update from him and Trimble appears to be relatively good news.