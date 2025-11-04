Bills 'see his juice' with decision looming on WR Gabe Davis
He got his feet wet last week at Buffalo Bills' practice, and it sounds like he may soon be ready to dive right back in for the first time since leaving the organization after the 2023 season.
"Gabe Davis, we'll see how he does this week in terms of his status moving forward," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Monday in Orchard Park.
The Bills activated wide receiver Gabe Davis off practice squad Injured Reserve, and he participated on Wednesday and Thursday, helping the team ramp up for the Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Due to soreness and inflammation from his surgically-repaired knee, Davis was held out of Friday's practice in what seemed to be a precautionary measure.
"It's been awhile since he's been able to play football, so it was really cool to see. Any guy, anytime you take away the things that we love, and you don't get to do it for awhile, and you get back out there, it's a great feeling," said Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Monday.
Davis last played on November 17, 2024 in what wound up being his final appearance for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Signing him to a three-year, $39 million free-agent contract, the Jaguars cut ties with Davis after only one season.
The Bills subsequently signed Davis to a practice squad contract at the end of summer, and it has the potential to pay dividends down the stretch. While working back into playing condition, the 2020 fourth-round draft pick has already made his presence felt.
"When Gabe walks in the building, his personality is huge for the wide receiver room just in general. When he's out at practice, you see his juice. You see him moving around," said Brady.
Although Davis, who averaged 6.7 touchdowns receptions per season during his first Bills' tenure, is getting closer to game action, Brady didn't disclose the plan in place.
"It was cool to see him out there kind of moving around. You can tell he missed it. I thought he did a really good job of moving around. We'll see where that kinda goes," said Brady.
Although Brady took over as offensive coordinator midway through Davis's last season with the Bills, there have been changes since his one-year absence.
"He's learning a new offense. It's not the same offense, but he's doing everything the right way. It's been great to have him back," said Brady.
It sounds like it's only a matter of weeks, if not days, before Davis returns to game action in a Bills' uniform.
