Buffalo Bills Linked to Up-and-Coming WR Amid Free Agency Rumors

Everywhere you look, the Buffalo Bills are being tied to another player who could bolster their wide receiver room.

Several big names have emerged as potential options for the Bills, including Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and others.

One under-the-radar target that has been presented is Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doubs, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens on March 11.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during their wild-card playoff football game. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Analyzing a potential addition

Cover 1’s Chris Trapasso believes Doubs would be a great addition for Buffalo. The 25-year-old is entering his fifth NFL season, and Trapasso believes it is his time to break out.

“Romeo Doubs is about to turn 26. Stefon Diggs was right around that age when he was added to Buffalo,” he said in a video posted to his X account. “His first four years in Green Bay—not drastically productive, but after that rookie season with 425 yards, 900 yards, 600 yards and almost 900 yards in an offense, that to me was like what the Bills wanted to do with ‘Everybody Eats.’”

When discussing Doubs’ yardage totals, Trapasso was including his playoff production, which has been impressive.

Let me convince you, from the football side of things, on Romeo Doubs as *the* free-agent WR target for the #Bills



Full what I'd do mock offseason for Buffalo right here https://t.co/RDizSDcqvV pic.twitter.com/58YukRG7L0 — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) February 12, 2026

“To date, Doubs has appeared in four playoff games and has averaged five catches and nearly 93 yards in those contests,” wrote Trapasso in a separate post. “Two 100-yard games, one stinker, one outing with 83 yards on 4 catches. Two TDs.”

Throughout his postseason career, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound WR has totaled 371 yards receiving on 20 receptions in just four games played.

“I believe Doubs could ascend to legitimate No. 1 WR status in a larger role with the Bills,” Trapasso added in another post.

He added, "He can beat press coverage, he's a savvy route runner and there is some vertical juice to his game.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26). | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The cost

Doubs would not necessarily be cheap if the Bills were to acquire him as a free agent. According to Spotrac, his market value sits at $12 million in terms of average annual value.

At the same time, there are many more expensive options out there, and with the salary cap gymnastics the Bills are expected to engage in this offseason, he may be an option that the team could feasibly add when all is said and done.

"He's not going to cost you any picks, he's not gonna be 25-30 million a year," said Trapasso.

Keep your eye on Doubs, who would be better than what the Bills currently have at the position. Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and company just aren’t cutting it.