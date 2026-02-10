Bills Wide Receiver Offers Encouraging Update Following Surgery

Injuries plagued the Buffalo Bills throughout the season, and their bad luck carried over to the playoffs.

During their Wild Card Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bills lost two wide receivers to torn ACLs. Breakout player Tyrell Shavers tore his, yet somehow continued to play in the second half. Also suffering a torn ACL was veteran Gabe Davis, who returned to the team after spending one year with the Jaguars.

Davis posted a picture of his severely swollen knee shortly after the win, calling it a “flesh wound.” Now, he posted an update which is far more encouraging.

The veteran receiver shared a new picture of his knee on Instagram after successful surgery, with the caption “Time to run it back.”

Gabe Davis spent 2025 offseason recovering from knee surgery as well

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis makes a catch in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Davis is no stranger to knee surgery.

After spending his first four seasons with the Bills, Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars in 2024. He had just 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. His season ended early as Davis suffered a torn meniscus and PCL in his left knee.

He was released and after rehabbing his knee, Davis re-signed with the Bills' practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster late in the season as the Bills benched Keon Coleman ahead of their showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

Davis had three receptions for 40 yards in his return, giving the ofrense a spark. He played in six games and had 12 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. He added 14 yards on two catches against the Jaguars before suffering the injury.

Gabe Davis' future in Buffalo in doubt

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis catches a pass for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Davis was happy to be back in Buffalo after his short departure, but with two significant injuries to the same knee, it's difficult to see him being in the plans.

The Bills should be focused on finding younger, more explosive talent at the position. That said, Davis returning as a practice squad member isn't out of the question, but that's not going to happen until later in the season, if at all, due to the timing of his latest surgery.