Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Announce Baby Daughter's Name

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld made a major announcement on Friday, revealing the name of their daughter.

In her newsletter, Beau Society, Steinfeld wrote a letter to her daughter, Harper Haize Allen.

“And even though I know I am meant to guide you through this life, Harper Haize Allen, the truth is that already, you have taught me far more than I could ever teach you,” she wrote. “One day you’ll read this and know that to be true, my sweet girl.”

Allen and Steinfeld shared the news of their daughter’s birth on Apr. 2, which less than a year after the two were married in Santa Barbara, California on May 31, 2025.

“I’ve learned that motherhood isn’t made up of grand moments as much as the tiny, precious ones,” Steinfeld continued. “The sway of tired hips in the middle of the night, your little milk-drunk smiles, and the quiet realization over and over again, that my heart is now somehow living outside of my body and it always will.”

The couple has been together since they were initially spotted together two years before their marriage. Since beginning their relationship, Allen has won the NFL MVP, while Steinfeld starred in Sinners, which received historic 16 Oscar nominations at the 98th Academy Awards. Steinfeld didn’t attend the event, but was recognized by her co-star, Michael B. Jordan, during his acceptance speech after being named Best Actor for his performance during the film.

Allen believes being a father will bring out ‘best version’ of himself

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Already having reached the pinnacle of individual performance, Allen believes his best is yet to come. And he feels his daughter will help produce the remarkable results he believes are on the way in the near future.

“I’m very excited,” he said while speaking to reporters during the Bills’ offseason. “I do feel this is going to be the best version of myself.”

The Bills fell in the divisional round of the playoffs a season ago and are expecting more after firing former head coach Sean McDermott among other changes this offseason. Allen recorded 39 total touchdowns and 4,247 yards a season ago, but he was sacked a career-high 40 times and turned the ball over five more times than he did the year before.

There’s a lot on Allen’s shoulders this season, as he will be tasked with guiding the Bills while also helping guide his daughter through the first year of her life.

It’s sure to be a happy time for Allen and his dearly beloved in their personal lives. It would be even more magical if the Bills’ QB could help lead his team to the promised land in 2026.

There's no better way to welcome a new child into the world than with a championship.