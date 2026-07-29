Bills' QB Josh Allen Gets Emotional While Speaking at Recent Charity Event

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for many things.

Being a zero-star high school football recruit from Firebaugh, California, who wound up becoming the 2024 MVP of the National Football League is chief among them.

He’s also the owner and operator of a pistachio farm in the Central Valley of his home state, as well as a brand ambassador for companies such as New Balance, New Era Cap, and Pepsi, among others.

Oh, and there’s also that whole being married to international superstar Hailee Steinfeld and being the father of their daughter, Harper Haize, deal, too.

That’s undoubtedly his favorite gig.

But, with that in mind, what he’s also most passionate about and well-known for, particularly around Western New York, are his charitable endeavors away from the spotlight on the field and the pop-culture world.

Bills’ QB has many endeavors, but none more important than charity honoring late grandmother

Most notably?

His dealings with the Patricia Allen Fund, which—according to the website—was, “developed with the input of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen . . . (and) benefits the critical care teams at Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo (GCH Buffalo) . . . (and) 100% of donations are directly used for the care of Western New York’s kids and families.”

That’s pretty special. And, heartwarming.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) smiles while warming up before the Buffalo Bills wild-card game against the Denver Broncos at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To date, the fund, which is in honor of Allen’s late paternal grandmother, Patricia Allen, has—coincidentally and quite fittingly—raised more than $17 million since its inception in November 2020 shortly after she passed away at the age of 80 on November 7 of that same year.

Buffalo’s franchise quarterback famously threw for 415 passing yards—the second-most for a single game in the entirety of his eight-year career thus far—and scored four total touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing) in a thrilling 44-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on November 8, 2020, at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Nov. 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (17) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks | USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Allen Fund has expanded to include events like charitable golf outing

The charitable organization has since taken on a life of its own all these years later, partly thanks to the kind hearts of those within Bills Mafia around the world, as well as to events like Allen’s “117 Holes FOR Children’s” golf outing that’s been held annually at the Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora, New York, since 2020.

It’s an event held from sunrise to sunset where 17 golfers, as well as Allen for at least a portion of the time, play 117 holes on the course in order to raise money for the aforementioned fund.

This year’s event, which raised an astounding $664, 172, was held on May 26.

Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, at former fellow Bills' quarterback Jim Kelly's charity golf tournament. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, when speaking at an adjoining function amongst participants and others after the day of golf, the now 30-year-old father of one got a little emotional when mentioning the children who benefit from events like the spring outing at Crag Burn.

It was very touching, to say the least.

Josh Allen opens up about how being a father changed his perspective on families facing adversity.



Over $17 million dollars has been raised for the Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo❤️



(Via Like A Farmer Podcast)



#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/rJL1mf85Wp — Daron 𓋹 #joebradyfc (@Billsbyabillpt2) July 28, 2026

Allen gets emotional regarding his new ‘why’: his young daughter

“I’ve been listening to these stories . . . now, I want to say, all of our ‘Champion Children’ here—you guys—you guys are heroes. And, you guys are so inspirational to me,” Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen said, which can be seen in full on YouTube.

“Having my daughter: I look at you parents differently, right? Because I can picture myself in that situation now, where I never could (beforehand). So, I just want to say, you guys are inspiring to me, as well, and everybody here.

“And, that’s what the Patricia Allen Fund was made for. It was not just to help support these kids, but to support these families that are going through such hard times. . . .

“This year has just been so different, and I can’t really put into words what it means, but I know that feeling of holding your son or daughter and wanting to take away every pain that they may feel.

“So, thank you, guys. Thank you everybody. Obviously, there’s a lot of ‘thank yous’ to give out.”

Yeah, at the end of the day, football is just a game that brings everyone a little bit closer together.

Remember Bills fans, as football gets back into full swing this summer, Mafia means family.

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