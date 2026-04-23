Why Bills' Josh Allen Feels He is in Position to Become Better Than Ever in 2026

Coming off another MVP-caliber season in which he and his team fell short of their ultimate goal, Josh Allen has appeared rejuvenated since the start of the Buffalo Bills’ offseason workout program.

So much so, the Bills’ quarterback believes he may be better than ever in 2026. The reason for his extreme confidence is a “change in perspective” he experienced after the birth of his first child, a daughter, with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, which the couple announced on Apr. 2.

“I’m very excited,” he said while speaking to reporters on Monday at the team’s training facility. “I do feel this is going to be the best version of myself.”

Allen did not just mean on or off the field, but rather both. The future Hall of Famer is expecting to experience a level of clarity he has yet to enjoy throughout what has already been a fruitful career with the Bills, which has included an MVP award, two trips to the conference title game and countless other accolades, drawing immense praise from throughout the football world.

The next step

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo made it all the way to the Divisional Round a season ago, with a devastating loss to the Denver Broncos capping what was a turbulent season for the Bills’ gunslinger. Nevertheless, his self-belief has not wavered, and he firmly asserts he’s ready for a big year both personally and professionally.

“It’s such a blessing,” he added before lauding his wife. “And I’ve got an absolute rockstar of a wife that’s doing so many things right now and allowing me to be here and be with my teammates.”

Elevating the team’s performance to a level worthy of a Super Bowl appearance will not be easy. Buffalo has been on the cusp of a championship over the past nine years under former head coach Sean McDermott, who guided the Bills through 16 playoff games throughout his career. Before McDermott arrived, Buffalo hadn’t made the playoffs in 17 years.

All that said, the process of improvement has already begun as the Bills under new head coach Joe Brady, as they are amid their offseason workout program, more specifically their voluntary veteran minicamp, in Orchard Park.

‘Want to win will never change’

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen is helping welcome a list of new players the team brought in either through free agency or via trade over the past few months, including wide receiver DJ Moore, edge rusher Bradley Chubb and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He will also have several other new teammates added to the mix after the NFL Draft this weekend.

The Bills have seven picks, beginning at pick No. 26 overall in the first round.

“Any given day it can happen for ya, and you have to stay ready,” said Allen in regard to his pursuit of a championship. “We’re going to continue to try and give ourselves chances to be in that spot again and try to learn from our past mistakes.”

As Allen enters this new phase of his life as a father, some believe his competitive edge has worn off a bit. Allen doesn’t see it that way at all, but rather his burning desire to bring home a Lombardi Trophy has not diminished, but rather shifted.

“The want to win will never change,” said Allen. “The why I want to do it has. So why I want to do it: to show my family, to show my daughter how hard you need to work to accomplish something so great. And as long as I play this game, that’s gonna be my mindset.”

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