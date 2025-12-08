Christian Benford's electric pick-six was the catalyst the Buffalo Bills needed to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With his second defensive touchdown in as many weeks, Benford made Next Gen Stats history, and left his mark in the franchise record books.

According to Next Gen Stats, Benford's pick-six increased Buffalo's win probability by 60.8 percentage points (from 16.2% to 77.0%), the single biggest win probability swing on a play outside of the last two minutes in the NGS era, which dates back to 2016.

Benford also reached a top speed of 20.52 MPH on the score, per Next Gen Stats.

It was the single biggest win probability swing on a play outside of the last two minutes in the NGS era (since 2016).#CINvsBUF | #BillsMafia https://t.co/8XD5SkB1dJ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 7, 2025

Benford's big day

In addition to this game-changing play, the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week logged a sack, a defensive stop, and allowed zero receptions on three targets over 35 coverage snaps, with two of those targets occurring while guarding Ja'Marr Chase.

According to former Bills researcher Mike Haim, Benford's touchdown was Buffalo's longest pick-six since Donte Whitner had a 76-yarder vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009. This was Buffalo's first go-ahead score in a comeback win that wasn't on offense since Jabari Greer's 33 yard pick-six in 2008, and first at home since James Williams' 38 yard blocked punt return for a touchdown against the Raiders in 1990.

After a slow start to the season, Benford has once again ascended into the elite echelon of cornerbacks, showcasing his ability to eliminate a team's WR1, and make game changing plays on the defensive side of the ball.

