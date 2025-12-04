Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford eager for matchup with Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Christian Benford has taken his game to the next level in recent weeks.

Following a slow start to the 2025 campaign, the Buffalo Bills’ cornerback has kicked things into overdrive in recent weeks. Benford has faced some tough matchups over the past handful of games, but that hasn’t stopped him from delivering for what has been a much-improved Bills’ secondary.

And staring at another tough matchup with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in Week 14, Benford is excited for the challenge.

"I'm looking forward to it,” said the Week 13 AFC Defensive Player of the Week. “Just going to make sure we get the dub, though. That's the most important thing, to get the win.”

Upcoming matchup

Benford enjoyed a successful 2024 season, with much of his production going unheralded by the national media. But having often traveled with opposing teams' top wide receivers over the past five weeks, and now with an AFC weekly honor, the first of his career, under his belt, it’s only a matter of time before those around the league begin to take notice.

And this week, against one of the league’s top wide receivers, could be his coming-out party.

“He’s got good connection with the quarterback,” said Benford of Chase. “Got good ball skills, good route runner. So, he's a well-talented guy.”

Burrow's return

Chase benefited from the return of his quarterback, Joe Burrow, this past week, which was Burrow’s first game since going on Injured Reserve due to a toe injury he sustained in Week 1. The Bengals’ WR spared no time exploding for a big performance, recording his fifth game this season with 100-plus yards receiving, as he was targeted 14 times by Burrow, making seven receptions for 110 yards.

“He has a good accuracy, (throws a) good ball,” added Benford regarding the Bengals’ QB. “He's smart as well, so he understands defenses.”

Recent performance

Chase has played just one career regular-season game against the Bills, recording four receptions for 41 yards during a 2023 Week 9 win. Benford and the Bills’ secondary will be looking to limit the Bengals’ star wide receiver to a modest performance once again when the two teams face off on Sunday afternoon.

And expect Benford to be at the forefront of Buffalo’s plan to neutralize the Cincinnati standout.

Over the past five games, Benford has allowed just eight receptions for 109 yards and no touchdowns while being targeted 15 times. And he has achieved those numbers while lining up against opposing team's top targets, including Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Ogbuka, Houston Texans WR Nico Collins and Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf.

The former sixth-round pick has transformed himself into a true shadow corner, and he may get another opportunity to prove as much this weekend.

Chase has performed exceptionally well this season, even in Burrow's absence, recording 86 receptions, 971 yards receiving and five touchdown receptions through 11 games. It won't be an easy task for Benford.

We'll see if he is up to the challenge.

