Bills' $76 million star continues to shine in Week 14 win over Bengals

Bills Mafia asked for Christian Benford to step up for the Buffalo Bills. And over the last two weeks, he's done just that.

One week after being named AFC defensive player of the week, Benford shone again, helping the Bills outlast the Cincinnati Bengals in a shootout. Benford was excellent in coverage, traveling with reigning triple-crown winner Ja'Marr Chase most of the day and limiting him to five catches and 44 yards.

But his overall metrics were phenomenal. Not only did he record a key sack on Joe Burrow in the second half, but he also allowed only one catch on the day for four yards. He also had the go-ahead score for Buffalo, picking off Burrow for one of the best interceptions you'll ever see.

Benford's recent play further cements why general manager Brandon Beane's investment in him this offseason was vital. After a slow start to the season, the Bills' CB1 has been one of the top corners in football.

Dating back to Week 6, the former Villanova star has allowed 10 catches for 125 yards and zero touchdowns. He entered the Bengals game having allowed a passer rating of 51.3 in the seven games prior.

Having an elite CB like CB can make up for deficiencies in other areas of the defense. And those were apparent in a matchup with a very talented Cincinnati offense.

Whether it be Burrow and Tee Higgins, or Mike Gesicki and Chase Brown, the Bengals moved the ball up the field in Orchard Park with 338 total yards and 34 points. But in the biggest of moments, Benford was able to step up for Buffalo and help elevate them in the AFC playoff race.

But despite a corner room in a unique place considering the Darius Slay situation, with a super green rookie in Maxwell Hairston and an aging Tre'Davious White, having Benford in the secondary could be key to the Bills making another deep playoff run.

"I actually didn't do my technique right... I wasn't supposed to jump... God or something told me to leave my feet."



-Christian Benford on his pick-six#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 7, 2025

