Country Acts Headlined Halftime Show Last Time Bills Played in Super Bowl

It's been awhile since the Buffalo Bills were in the NFL's Big Game.

In fact, Super Bowl LX halftime headliner Bad Bunny wasn't even born the last time Buffalo played for the Lombardi Trophy.

The date was January 30, 1994 in Atlanta when the Bills made their last of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

Squaring off against the Dallas Cowboys for the second year in a row, Buffalo held a 13-6 lead entering the locker room to make way for the Super Bowl XXVIII Rockin' Country Sunday halftime show in the Georgia Dome.

As is the case again in 2026, NBC held the game's broadcast rights 32 years ago.

Jan 30, 1994; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Recording artists Clint Black, Wynona Judd, Naomi Judd, Travis Tritt and Tonya Tucker perform during the Super Bowl XXVIII halftime show at the Georgia Dome | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

SB XXVIII halftime set list

With country music beginning to seep into the mainstream, the NFL chose to feature the genre on the ultimate national platform with Wavy Lays serving as a presenting sponsor.

Clint Black kicked off the show with "Tuckered Out."

Tanya Tucker followed up by performing "It's A Little Too Late" for her electrifying segment.

Dazzling in a light blue leather jacket and pants, Travis Tritt treated the Georgia Dome crowd to hi 1992 release "T-R-O-U-B-L-E."

After sending the crowd into a frenzy, Tritt introduced Wynonna Judd to sing "No One Else On Earth."

Jan 30, 1994; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Recording artist Travis Tritt performs during the Super Bowl XXVIII halftime show at the Georgia Dome. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Rockin' Country Sunday ended with The Judds performing "Love Can Build A Bridge."

For what it's worth, the Bills were out-scored 24-0 in the halftime show's aftermath, losing their fourth straight Super Bowl.

Jan 30, 1994; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (22) in action against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVIII at the Georgia Dome. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

