Bills' Joe Brady Explains What Excites Him Most About Coaching Josh Allen

New Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady has been making the rounds through the media this week, but he wishes he were doing so in San Francisco.

That's where the two teams preparing for the Super Bowl are, as they're doing their media sessions ahead of the big game. For Brady, however, he believes the Bills have a chance to get there soon, mainly due to the presence of Josh Allen.

Brady was a guest on The Jim Rome Show and said Allen means the world to him and wants to help him get everything he deserves.

"That guy right there, he means the world to me. And I said in the press, and I mean it with everything I got, I want him to get everything I believe he deserves. And all the lack of sleep, whatever it takes, I mean, he has the weight of the world on his shoulders, right? And anything I can do to help that. It's a special relationship. I understand how important he is, he means to me. And I know he makes a lot of my play calls work, right? And so my bad ones. And, man, he's special. That's the reason he's the MVP. And I love that man."

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He added that Allen is the "most competitive person" that he's been around and said the two are focused not on simply getting to the Super Bowl, but winning it all.

"Yeah, he's the most competitive person I've ever been around, right? And so, you know, we never speak of the mindset of, hey, we just want to go to a Super Bowl. Like, you know, obviously we wish we were in, you know, in San Francisco and the city you're in right now. But it was more of we just didn't want to be there. We obviously wanted to win it. And that's our mindset. And that's the expectations that we're always going to have. And, you know, when you have that guy, you're always going to kind of strive for it. And as long as you have him in every game we have, we got a chance."

Joe Brady never wanted to leave Buffalo

Joe Brady talks about his respect for his players at a press conference that introduced him as the new Bills head coach. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady had multiple interviews this offseason for head coaching vacancies, proving to be one of the hottest names during this cycle.

Whether it was this season or in the future, it was clear that he would be a head coach soon. Brady, however, has said he wanted to be very picky about what opportunity he took. While he didn't expect Sean McDermott to be fired, he said he knew immediately that he wanted the job and couldn't picture himself anywhere else.

His relationship with Allen was a huge reason for that, as was his belief that Allen is someone who can bring home a Lombardi Trophy.

