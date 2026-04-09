Bills' Defensive X Factor Reveals Injury Update Amid Recovery

Dorian Strong’s health is one of the most important factors weighing into the Buffalo Bills’ offseason.

The second-year cornerback saw his rookie year come to an abrupt end when he sustained a frightening neck injury, forcing him to Injured Reserve before he underwent a procedure to repair the ailment this offseason. Strong is now in recovery and has shared a positive update as he works his way back to the playing field.

The Bills’ cornerback posted a video to his Instagram account displaying progress in his recovery. The video shows Strong jogging in a pool while wearing a brace supporting his injured neck.

“The collar is to protect the surgical area and prevent incidental head movement,” wrote Banged Up Bills injury expert Dr. Kyle Trimble in a post on X. “He’s roughly 2 months out from surgery.”

There remains uncertainty concerning Strong’s future availability, but the fact that he is on his feet and exercising is a good sign as he tries to make a comeback.

Critical cog

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) runs between drills during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Whether Strong can continue his playing career is of great importance to the Bills, not only off the field as they continue to support one of their own through a difficult time, but also on the field. The former late-round pick proved he belonged, albeit during brief playing time throughout his rookie year and was sure to factor into the team’s plans at the position in 2026.

Buffalo is planning to start 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston opposite incumbent starter Christian Benford this season. While Hairston showed flashes of brilliance as a first-year pro, which provides some sort of encouragement that he can transform into an adequate first-teamer, the Bills are bereft of depth at cornerback, and if Strong cannot return, that would place them into an even more dire situation entering the 2026 campaign.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the second quarter against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It appears to be too early to tell if Strong’s procedure and subsequent rehab will preserve his career. With that said, Buffalo should be thinking long and hard about selecting a cornerback at some point in the upcoming draft. Otherwise, they may be forced to move forward with the likes of MJ Devonshire as their top backup at the position.

Who’s that, you may ask?

Exactly.

The first round at pick No. 26 may be too soon for Buffalo to go after a CB, but if they depart Pittsburgh without one, it would be a major fail with Strong’s future remaining in question.

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