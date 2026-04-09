Bills Star Reveals Team Attendance Update From Buffalo's Offseason Workout Program

All is well as the Buffalo Bills make the transition to Joe Brady as their new head coach.

The Bills began their offseason workout program on Tuesday and saw a significant turnout, according to Dion Dawkins. Buffalo’s prized left tackle told The Buffalo News that “everybody” was in attendance for the start of the team’s training slate.

“I think that it’s going well already,” Dawkins said. “First day was definitely a good head start. Everybody was present, and that’s where, what you like, you can ask for a guy like Josh [Allen]. He just had a kid, and he's here. You have veteran guys that are 10 years in, like myself, and I’m here. … It’s optional, and for it to be optional, and guys to still be here and be present, it’s pretty cool.”

There were 47 different players who appeared in the team’s collection of images posted to the Bills’ website following the opening day of workouts, and Dawkins’ comments make it seem as if there were even more who were present at One Bills Drive on Tuesday.

Different energy

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) on the sidelines during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Dawkins also noticed an energy shift under the team’s new leader.

“First day back, first-day jitters, you know,” said the veteran offensive lineman. “Got to see some new teammates, got to see a new head coach, got to see a new vibe, like, the energy is definitely different.”

Along with Brady’s promotion, a few other changes made this offseason include a trade for wide receiver DJ Moore and several free-agent signings, including edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Both players were present for the start of the team’s offseason program.

Another new addition

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady keeps close watch on the squad as they warm up. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was also in attendance and took to social media to reflect on his first two days with his new team.

“Bills got better today,” he posted to his X account on Tuesday.

Gardner-Johnson added on Wednesday,” Another work day completed!”

Buffalo still has a long way to go if it is to remain a perennial conference contender. With that said, the first step is coming together as a team, and they appear to have done that in their first few sessions in Orchard Park.

The media was not permitted to watch the workouts, but we may hear from additional players and coaches before Phase One of the offseason program is through and in the lead-up to the NFL Draft.

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