Bills Finally Get Some Good News on Injured Players, But it Wasn't All Good

The Buffalo Bills hit the practice field on Tuesday afternoon and there were some positive injury updates to share.

According to Matthew Bove of WKBW, the Bills saw a total of six players return to practice, including wide receiver Keon Coleman, linebackers Terell Bernard and Joe Andreessen, center Connor McGovern, defensive lineman Ed Oliver and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Unfortunately, there wasn't only good news to report, as wide receiver Khalil Shakir, running back Ty Johnson, defensive backs Jordan Hancock and Jalon Kilgore and defensive end Javon Solomon weren't practicing but were in attendance.

We also wrote in detail about the preseason injury that landed fifth-round rookie Zane Durant on Injured Reserve.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson injury update

Bills C.J. Gardner-Johnson does a warm up drill before practice at Buffalo Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before practice, general manager Brandon Beane addressed the media and revealed that Gardner-Johnson's injury was different than his initial calf issue that he dealt with early in training camp and would not commit to him being ready for Week 1.

"I think it was a little something different than what he did the first time," Beane said when asked about Gardner-Johnson possibly tweaking his previous injury.

"He's getting better," he added. "I think he's progressing. I think, again, I don't want to say who would be playing (in Week 1) and who's not... I think we'll know more next week, a guy like (CJGJ), what exactly his status will be for game one."

After hearing that from Beane, Gardner-Johnson's return to practice was a welcomed surprise and his participation lends optimism to the hope that he can be ready for Week 1.

Khalil Shakir, Ty Johnson do a little work

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs after catching a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on video from Sal Capaccio of WGR 550, even though they did not take part in practice, Johnson and Shakir did get in some work on the side at least, so that's positive news for both.

Khalil Shakir and Ty Johnson. pic.twitter.com/tno9gdqWCZ — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) September 1, 2026

Shakir has been sidelined at practice for weeks now. His exact injury isn't clear as of this writing because Buffalo doesn't have to put out an official injury report until the week of the first game of the season.

It goes without saying we'll be watching Shakir closely moving forward. He is hugely important to the Bills' offense as one of quarterback Josh Allen's top targets.

The good news for Buffalo is they have gotten healthier at the wide receiver position recently. Along with Coleman returning to practice on Tuesday, rookie Skyler Bell is now healthy again, also.

What's even better is Bell was able to play in the preseason finale after missing the first two exhibition contests, and he shined with seven catches for 49 yards and one carry for 28 rushing yards. Bell's yardage outputs and catch total were tops on the team.

We know full well that DJ Moore and Shakir are going to lead the Bills' wide receivers room, but who steps up in that No. 3 role remains to be seen.

After disappointing 2025 seasons from both Coleman and Joshua Palmer, the role is there for the taking and Bell has as good a chance as anyone to take it.

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