Latest We Know About C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Injury Scare at Bills Camp

The Buffalo Bills had their first major injury scare of training camp last week when veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with an apparent leg injury. Gardner-Johnson struggled to put weight on his right leg and was carted off after being examined by trainers.

Whenever a player has a hard time putting weight on their leg, teams naturally fear the worst. Fortunately, with Gardner-Johnson, the injury proved to be less severe than initially feared. Shortly after he left the field, teammates such as Dion Dawkins began to say he was going to be okay. Not long after that, the team confirmed as much, saying that Gardner-Johnson suffered a calf strain. While he will miss some time with the injury, he's not expected to be out for long.

The veteran safety wasn't able to participate in the team's padded practice and as of Wednesday, he's still not clear for practice. He was, however, out there with his teammates and was seen working on resistance bands with the trainers.

When will C.J. Gardner-Johnson return?

Bills injured defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson keeps loose on a bike during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for when Gardner-Johnson will be able to participate fully in practice, we are still unsure. Head coach Joe Brady was asked about his status and said they were "fortunate" that Gardner-Johnson escaped a major injury, but refused to put a timetable on his return.

"As you guys kind of learn me, I'm not really big on expectations or timetables, and I think that's part of the everybody's body recovers differently," Brady said via Alec White of the Bills official website. The head coach then added that Gardner-Johnson is doing well as he works his way back.

"He's in a good place... when he's ready to practice, he'll be back out here, and we'll be good to go," Brady said.

Bills plans without C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin participates in drills in on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher College. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Gardner-Johnson sidelined, it seemed as though rookie Jalon Kilgore would've been given an opportunity to shine. Much like Gardner-Johnson, Kilgore is a versatile player capable of playing safety as well as in the slot and has been one of the biggest stars in camp.

That said, it wasn't the rookie who was working with the first team with Gardner-Johnson out. Instead, the Bills gave veteran Damar Hamlin the first crack at the starting spot opposite Cole Bishop. They also gave special teams ace Sam Franklin Jr. some time with the starting team, which was surprising, considering the limited amount of time he spent with the base defense throughout his career.

Getting each of these players more reps could help with the depth, but Buffalo will be thrilled when they get Gardner-Johnson back, which will hopefully happen sooner rather than later.

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