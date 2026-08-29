Bills' Rookie Skyler Bell's Standout Performance Bodes Well For Buffalo's Future

The Buffalo Bills created quite the stir amongst the national media and the fanbase earlier this spring when the team decided to draft former University of Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell at pick No. 125 in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

If people have been living under a rock, then they might not know the position has been a bit of a hot-button topic for the team in recent years . . . for a multitude of reasons.

However, for the most part, it was a positive ruckus that was made from within Bills Mafia after Bell’s selection.

Despite early fanfare, Bell wasn’t on field much lately for Bills

Buffalo Bills' rookie receiver Skyler Bell (13) gives his skull cap to a fan after they beat him in a game of rock, paper, scissors at the end of Day Six of Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But—be that as it may—since the time of his arrival this spring, Bell’s path from beloved draft pick to becoming an early contributor on Buffalo’s offense under first-year head coach Joe Brady has been a bumpy one.

Whether it be a hamstring injury that hampered him for a majority of the OTA workouts, a misconnection with the backup quarterbacks to start training camp, or his most recent dealings with a groin injury, Bell has been held back a bit in his development this summer.

However, things now appear to be taking a turn for the better for the Bills’ rookie wideout, especially after Thursday’s preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium.

It was the first time so far through training camp that the 24-year-old Bronx, New York, native had seen any game action at all in the month of August.

And, he made the most of his opportunity.

Bills’ rookie WR shined vs. Steelers in NFL preseason debut

Aug. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell (13) avoids a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (19) during the first quarter of a preseason game at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one-time UConn Husky standout, despite only getting to catch passes from perceived third-string quarterback Shane Buechele during the game, managed to haul in seven of his 10 targets in the matchup—which were game-highs for both squads—en route to tallying a team-high 49 receiving yards.

And, to add a bit of a cherry on top, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound playmaker scampered for a 28-yard touchdown off a jet sweep on a handoff from Buechele late in the game to cut the Steelers’ lead to 21-17 with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter.

It helped spark an exciting Bills’ comeback to finish the preseason unscathed.

Bell, who went untouched on the play, showed off his 4.4-second speed as he easily drifted past two Pittsburgh defenders en route to preseason “pay dirt”.

It’s a play that the rookie has been thinking about while biding his time during rehab the past few weeks.

Aug. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell (13) looks on during warm-ups prior to a preseason game between the Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, it’s also a play that could’ve been changed to a different playcall, apparently. But, fortunately for Bell, Buffalo’s backup gunslinger decided to throw—or rather hand—the hungry youngster a bone, so to speak.

“I just gotta’ make sure they give me that ball (from the touchdown). That’s all I’m worried about right now. But, I’m super grateful. I was super excited to, you know, get my first one,” Bills’ receiver Skyler Bell said following the game against Pittsburgh on Thursday night in Western New York.

“(It was) super important for me. I’ve been itching to get back. I was glad I was just able to get some action before, you know, the ‘bullets’ really get flying. So, I’m glad I was able to go out there and play a full game. . . .

“Just staying humble. And, just trying to stick with my process, stick with my everyday (routine), and how I go about games—(well) how I’ve been going about games since college—so, I think that just kept my mind at (ease).”

Bell has talent, but must keep stacking days

Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive back D'Shawn Jamison attempts to wrap up Buffalo Bills' rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell (13) during second-half action of the Bills' preseason game against the Steelers at the new Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, it was a positive development for Joe Brady’s squad, which has been hit by quite the lengthy list of injuries as of late.

Bell was thought to be a big part of Buffalo’s plans this season at the time of his drafting in April, but so far it’s been veterans like D.J. Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer who have all been steadily ahead of the fourth-rounder on the depth chart.

That could change if he continues to play like he did against the Steelers, though, especially considering that Shakir and Coleman have been dealing with some injuries of their own lately.

And, let’s not forget about what Palmer dealt with all of last season, either.

Needless to say, the Bills are depending on Bell to stay between the white lines this upcoming regular season and prove that he was worthy of the selection at the top half of the draft a few short months ago.

Buffalo Bills' franchise quarterback Josh Allen (17) and rookie receiver Skyler Bell (13) give their unique handshake between drills during the final day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Friday, August 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He has the talent and athletic background to do it.

At the NFL scouting combine in February, in addition to his previously mentioned 4.4 speed, the receiver dazzled on the field by posting an 11-foot-1-inch broad jump, a 41-inch vertical, and a 1.53-second time in the 10-yard split.

It was a follow-up to a senior campaign in college in 2025 where he finished second in the entire FBS in receiving with 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns on 101 receptions.

Former collegiate standout ready to stand on business in NFL

Nov. 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Former UConn Huskies' wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) catches a touchdown over UAB Blazers' cornerback Tariq Watson (24) in the second quarter of a NCAA football game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those reasons—as well as what he showed on Thursday—Bell is confident moving forward toward the regular season: detractors be damned.

“I think just proving myself right, proving I am who I say I am, proving I can play at this level, and make an impact at this level,” Bell added after his stellar showing against the Steelers.

“Just getting out there playing ball, being in an NFL uniform, playing against another team, and getting live action, (and) getting real reps against another team (was needed).

“I think that you can’t—as much as you practice—you can’t really replicate that. You can’t replicate the strain and the things that go into any given play. So, I think it was big for me.”

As for the recent string of unfortunate injuries?

Buffalo Bills' rookie receiver Skyler Bell (13) smiles after catching a pass in post-practice reps with teammates at Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bell appears like he’s just trying to push through any little nagging thing now that the regular season is nearly upon the rookie.

So far, so good after the game on Thursday.

“I’d say I felt better probably four hours ago,” Bell jokingly said from the locker room after the game.

“But, I mean, it’s football. So, you’ve just got to love it.”

Bell’s health will play major factor in upcoming roster decisions

Buffalo Bills' rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell pulls in a pass in the end zone during Day Four of Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Monday, August 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coaches, teammates, and fans will all be holding their breath that Bell can maintain his current trajectory.

And, Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane might be, too. The decision of whether or not to keep a sixth wide receiver on the 53-man roster is looming in the not-so-distant future as Sunday’s deadline of 6 p.m. ET to make any cuts is coming quickly.

Buffalo experienced plenty of turmoil in terms of injuries at the position last year, and the team will likely hope to avoid a similar experience in Western New York for 2026.

Still, depending on the unseasoned youngster to stay healthy for a full 17-game slate might be risky business, which makes the last wideout spot below Bell very interesting, to say the least.

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady (right) speaks with general manager Brandon Beane (left) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless, it won’t matter if the rookie can manage to maintain his well-being and stay on the field from here on out.

Bills Mafia surely is hoping that’s the case, especially after his most recent preview of what’s possibly to come.

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