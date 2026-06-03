Bills Pass Rusher Michael Hoecht Sets Return Date as Injury Rehab Continues

By all accounts, Michael Hoecht’s rehab from a season-ending Achilles injury has gone smoothly, and the Buffalo Bills’ pass rusher’s sights remain set on a specific timetable for his return.

“I’m going to try and be ready to go for camp,” said Hoecht to WIVB’s Josh Reed. “But the whole thing is to be ready for Week 1.”

Hoecht went down during the Bills’ Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, just six quarters into his first season in Buffalo. After a six-game PED suspension wasted the start of his Bills tenure, the injury thwarted his opportunity to boost the Buffalo pass rush down the stretch and into the postseason. He finished the year with two sacks, five tackles and a tackle for loss.

However, all signs have pointed toward him inching closer to his comeback. Once he returns to form, it will be a boon for the Bills’ defense, which is entering its first season under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Leonhard is set to deploy a 3-4 base defense, a scheme Hoecht has experience playing in during his time with the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” added Hoecht. “I think it’s going to be a very creative, very fun-looking defense. A lot of moving pieces. Excited for it so far.”

How Hoecht fits on the Bills’ depth chart

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

When Hoecht returns, he will slot into the Bills’ group of pass rushers behind expected starters Greg Rousseau and free-agent addition Bradley Chubb. Buffalo also drafted edge defender T.J. Parker with their first of two second-round picks.

That should place Hoecht as the fourth member of the team’s pass-rush rotation. Other options include free-agent acquisition Mike Danna and 2024 fifth-round pick Javon Solomon.

The Bills also shifted another of their former pass rushers inside on their defensive line, as 2025 third-round pick Landon Jackson is set to play a 4i technique. Jackson put on an immense amount of weight, as did DeWayne Carter, and both players are going through positional changes entering the ’26 campaign.

With so much change occurring defensively for the Bills this season, they will need Hoecht to return to full health in short order. There will be plenty to prove for a unit that finished last season in the bottom half of the league in total sacks.

To win in the postseason, you must pressure opposing quarterbacks and Hoecht at his full efficacy will help the Bills improve their ability to do so.