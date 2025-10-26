Rapid reaction to Buffalo Bills' blowout Week 8 win over Carolina Panthers
The Buffalo Bills earned a much-needed victory over the previously red-hot Carolina Panthers in Week 8, moving past their NFC foe on the road 40-9 to end the Panthers' three-game winning streak.
Buffalo enjoyed impressive performances from several players as it put an end to its two-game losing skid. James Cook exploded for a career performance, and the Bills’ pass rush got after Panthers’ backup QB Andy Dalton consistently throughout the blowout victory.
With that said, the Buffalo passing game struggled to get going, and the team’s run defense was once again a concern.
While they improved to 5-2 on the year in convincing fashion, there remains plenty of room for the Bills to improve as they look ahead to a daunting Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Let’s dive into some of the hot topics that emerged from this week’s contest:
James cooked
James Cook’s first-half performance was one of the best you will ever see, as the Bills’ running back finished the first two quarters with 153 yards rushing, including a 64-yard touchdown run, which was the second-longest run of his career.
His first-half yardage total was the most of his career and more than he had recorded in any full game this season entering Week 8. It was also the most recorded by any NFL player in a first half since Cook’s brother, Dalvin, went for 153 against the Steelers in December of the 2021 season.
Cook finished the game with 216 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a 64-yard score, increasing his season yardage total to 783. He has firmly placed himself into the conversation for Offensive Player of the Year and, dare I say, MVP.
Passing game at a crossroads
While Cook was cooking against the Panthers, the Bills’ passing game struggled mightily, with quarterback Josh Allen recording just 66 first-half passing yards on 6 of 13 passing.
Far too often throughout the first half, Allen was left standing in the pocket without anybody open downfield. The most glaring example of this came on Buffalo’s second possession, when Allen took a sack for a loss of 16 yards, leading to a Bills field goal.
Khalil Shakir was the only Bills wide receiver to record a catch during the first half of Sunday’s game. Aside from Shakir, who finished the game with six receptions for 88 yards, Keon Coleman was the only other Bills WR to record a reception against Carolina, finishing with two catches for 22 yards. Allen finished the game 12 of 19 for 163 yards passing and a passing score, a 54-yard catch and run from Shakir.
With the trade deadline fast approaching, General Manager Brandon Beane must pull the trigger and make a move to acquire a game-changing WR before the Nov. 4 deadline.
Hairston’s debut
Sunday’s game featured the long-awaited debut of rookie Maxwell Hairston, who platooned at cornerback with veteran Tre’Davious White throughout the contest. Hairston was on the field early during the Bills’ second defensive series and continued to rotate in during the remainder of the matchup.
The most encouraging sign from Hairston on Sunday came in run support, when he came up and delivered a substantial hit on Panthers WR Jimmy Horn Jr. in the flat. There wasn’t much to write home about from the rookie, but that could be a good thing. He did his job while on the field, which bodes well for his future, beginning next week against a speedy Chiefs WR corps.
Defense makes big plays
The Bills’ defense carried the day against the Panthers, recording three takeaways and seven sacks while limiting Carolina to 244 yards of total offense. Dalton, who earned the start in place of the injured Bryce Young, was atrocious, recording just 175 yards on 16 of 24 passing.
Buffalo’s takeaway-happy afternoon featured a forced fumble from edge rusher Greg Rousseau, which cornerback Christian Benford recovered to end the Panthers’ opening drive. Edge rusher A.J. Epensa also recorded an interception, which he returned 24 yards for a near-pick-six to help set up an Allen rushing touchdown, the 69th of his career. Edge rusher Michael Hoecht also forced a fumble that was recovered by rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker.
The Buffalo resistance made big play after big play on Sunday and led the way during the Bills’ most convincing win of the season.
Pass rush eats
Entering Sunday’s game, there was plenty of discussion (rightfully so) about the Bills’ pass rush failing to finish with big plays this season. On Sunday, Buffalo’s pressure unit answered the bell, finishing the first half with three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception to get the defense rolling.
Edge rusher Joey Bosa and Rousseau each downed the QB during the first two quarters, as did defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Later, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips got in on the action, while Hoecht finished with 1.5 sacks in his first game as a Bill, and Walker added a half-sack. It was an incredible effort from the Buffalo pass rush, which was at its best against Carolina.
Hoecht’s performance was particularly impressive, given that it was his first game action of the year. There is a chance he could be a big-time producer for this defensive line for the remainder of the season.
Oliver out
After a strong start to the first half, which included a sack, Oliver went down with a biceps injury that forced him to exit the game and not return. It is the second time this season Oliver has dealt with injury, as he previously missed four games due to an ankle ailment he sustained before the Bills’ Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets.
Oliver has been a game-wrecker while on the field this season. The trouble is, as has been the case throughout his career, he has struggled to stay on the field.
It’s unclear if the injury is significant, but early signs point toward another extended absence for the Bills’ top defensive player.
Linebacker corps in flux
The Bills were without starting linebackers Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano on Sunday, as Bernard was in uniform but did not play due to an ankle injury, while Milano was inactive for the second straight game due to a pectoral injury.
Shaq Thompson and Dorian Williams earned the start, while Joe Andreessen also mixed in as the team’s third linebacker. Neither player made much of an impact, with Williams finishing with six tackles and Thompson with four on the day. Carolina’s running game got going early, recording 79 first-half yards rushing, but due to the Bills running away on the scoreboard, the Panthers were forced to go away from their ground attack.
It wasn’t the most encouraging day from the second level of Buffalo’s defense, which has been a weakness throughout the season. It will be interesting to see if Bernard and Milano can return in time for Week 9 against the Chiefs and what they’re able to offer if that winds up being the case.
