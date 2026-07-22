Michael Hoecht, Joshua Palmer Provide Important Health Update Ahead of Bills’ Camp

For the most part, the Buffalo Bills seem to be heading into their upcoming training camp about as healthy as one could hope for.

Of course, there are still a few ailments that players will be dealing with when camp kicks off for real next Wednesday, but nothing catastrophic or unexpected appears to be on the horizon for the team in terms of the collective health of the roster.

Knock on wood, of course.

However, as it stands right now, Brandon Beane and Joe Brady’s squad is sitting pretty in terms of its well-being going into the latter stages of July.

And, over the past weekend, that outlook became even better as a pair of those previously mentioned ailing players let a bit of information slip out regarding their current statuses heading into next week’s first training-camp session on July 29.

Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who is now the head coach, calls out orders during drills on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills appear to be getting healthy at the right time

The players?

Longtime veteran outside linebacker Michael Hoecht and sixth-year wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who both recently attended Mafia Con 2026 at Seneca One in downtown Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, July 18.

The day marked the third annual iteration of the event, which was created in 2024 by longtime Bills fan and founder of 26 Shirts, Del Reid, who also inadvertently helped start the NFL fanbase movement that is known worldwide as Bills Mafia.

Speaking with Carson Hayek of Trainwreck Sports on Saturday, Hoecht—who is returning from a torn achilles that he suffered against Kansas City last season in Week 9—and Palmer—who wound up on IR before the playoffs after he continued to deal with an assortment of nagging injuries since first joining Buffalo last year—both disclosed that they’re on track to hit the ground running next week at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

Was great to chat with #Bills Michael Hoecht again. Guy is such a class act.



He gave me a health update and what he’s focused on this season! #BillsMafia @PayTheBillsPod



For more: pic.twitter.com/50xMfR2PlN — Carson Hayek (@CarsonHayek) July 19, 2026

It’s not fully known whether or not Hoecht will be a complete full-go to begin camp, but one thing’s for certain: the 6-foot-3, 264-pound pass-rusher is champing at the bit to pick back up right where he left off in that Chiefs game last season.

The former Brown University standout defender, who first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2020 NFL Draft, looked as if he was about to reach superstardom status in his inaugural season with Buffalo.

Despite receiving a six-game suspension for PEDs to start the year after he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Bills in free agency last March, the 28-year-old burst onto the scene in Week 8 and Week 9 when he recorded five total tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits, and one tackle for loss in just 64 snaps—roughly seven quarters of play—before injuring his achilles in the fourth quarter of that previously mentioned Chiefs game last November at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Nov. 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills EDGE rushers Michael Hoecht (55) and Gregory Rousseau (50) during the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoecht hopeful to continue where he left off in 2026

Hoecht’s flashes were freaky in his short stint . . . and his new teammates took notice.

“He had the most dominant seven quarters in football that we got out of him. I mean, he was going nuts,” Bills’ right tackle Spencer Brown said in an interview on BKL Nightly recently.

“Then, sadly, he had that injury. But, I mean, Hoecht and I worked this summer together. I’m doing stuff for my knee and, you know, just back prehab—nothing’s wrong with it—but just daily things that you need to do.

“Then, Hoecht’s over there in the corner, and he’s working on his achilles and calf. A lot of the older guys have, you know, two or three things they have to work on every single day just to stay on top (of their health).”

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (15) is brought down by Buffalo Bills EDGE rusher Michael Hoecht (55) in the third quarter of an NFL game at Highmark Stadium last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keeping that in mind, Hoecht is hopeful that he can get back to being the player he was just eight months ago.

If he does, then opposing NFL quarterbacks better watch out.

“(Bills fans) always bring the energy. They always come dressed head to toe in red and blue, which is always a lot of fun to be around, and—yeah—it’s just the best (of things) that this community (represents). Like, every time we do an event like this, everybody comes out to it (and shows support), so it’s awesome,” Bills’ EDGE defender Michael Hoecht said in an interview with Trainwreck Sports at the event held at Seneca One.

“My body feels good, you know? We’re 10 days out (from training camp), and I’m just excited to get back out there, get the guys together, and spend (quality time). I think we’re only in Rochester for like 10 days, but then going through (the rest of) camp, preseason, (and) the whole usual part of the year.

“(I’m focused on) staying as healthy as I can, and getting as many sacks as I possibly can.”

Palmer persevered in Bills’ debut, now it’s time to put it all together in WNY

As for Palmer, who managed to record just 22 receptions for 303 yards and zero touchdowns in 12 total games last season for the Bills, he’s also feeling much better about where things stand regarding his status going into next week.

Palmer dealt with groin, knee, and ankle injuries all last year, and it certainly wasn’t what the Brampton, Ontario, native—which ironically is roughly about a 28-minute drive from Hoecht’s hometown of Oakville, Ontario—was expecting to happen once the ink dried on his three-year, $36 million deal with the team on March 10 last spring.

April 2, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of a Major League Baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre last spring | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmer was supposed to be a new key cog in Buffalo’s offense for former 2024 MVP quarterback Josh Allen, but that never materialized.

Instead, he spent the year continually rehabbing injuries simply to try and stay on the field . . . which didn’t end up happening anyway.

So, needless to say, 2025 was a disaster for the Bills-Palmer partnership: there’s no other way to spin it.

And, it’s up to the 6-foot-1, 210-pound wideout to redeem himself heading into Year Six. But, despite all of the outside chatter seemingly calling for his head this offseason, the former University of Tennessee standout is more confident than ever that he’ll be able to silence the exorbitant amount of doubters that he has out there.

Just wait and see, NFL fans.

Also spoke to #Bills Josh Palmer this afternoon about his health along with his offseason.



“My body is getting way way better and I’m in a much better place.”



Important year coming for the wideout!#BillsMafia @PayTheBillsPod pic.twitter.com/Hrw5CQ1wMU — Carson Hayek (@CarsonHayek) July 18, 2026

“(Bills Mafia) never disappoint(s). Whenever they’re expected to be somewhere, they show up and show out,” Bills’ receiver Joshua Palmer said to Trainwreck Sports at Mafia Con 2026 this past weekend.

“The offseason has been going very well. The body is getting way, way, way better. I’m in a much better place. So, I’m looking forward to training camp, (and) looking forward to having a healthy season.

“(I’m) very, very (confident). I was comfortable and confident last year. So, I can’t imagine how I’m going to feel going into (camp healthy again).”

Nov. 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) makes a catch while being covered by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) during the first half of an NFL game at Highmark Stadium last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bills can get an added boost from Palmer and Hoecht this season, then it’ll only mean good things for the “Brady Bunch” in Buffalo.

Everyone will soon find out what transpires at training camp next week. Sit tight, folks. The long wait is nearly over.