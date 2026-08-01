Bills Receive Great C.J. Gardner-Johnson News After Training Camp Injury, per Report

The Buffalo Bills received some great news on C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s injury sustained during Day 3 of training camp.

Gardner-Johnson went down with what appeared to be a significant non-contact injury to his lower-leg area during Saturday’s practice, but according to reports, he avoided the worst-case scenario.

Immediately after he went down, many believed the veteran safety sustained an Achilles injury. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the ailment isn’t that severe.

“Tests revealed that Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was carted to the locker room during Saturday’s practice suffered a lower calf strain, per source,” posted Schefter to X.

How Gardner-Johnson's injury occurred

Fans take photos from the stands as players take the field during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The injury occurred on a play in which rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell took an end around off the right side, bursting into the secondary for a nice gain. Gardner-Johnson slowed down after the play was whistled dead and eventually hit the turf before athletic trainers came over to attend to him.

He then headed for the medical tent, spending about 10 minutes being evaluated before he was carted to the locker room with a towel over his head. Since practice concluded, Gardner-Johnson has been active on social media, but has yet to break his silence regarding the injury.

The timeline for Gardner-Johnson’s return to practice is unknown at this time. The Bills’ next session is scheduled for Monday at 8:30 a.m., when we should receive more clarity regarding the injury.

Who could replace Gardner-Johnson if he's out for an extended period?

Buffalo Bills safety Jalon Kilgore (29) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's great news that Gardner-Johnson avoided the dreaded Achilles tear, there is still uncertainty regarding the significance of the calf strain and how long he will be out of action. If he misses extended time, that would force the Bills to prepare another player to line up next to Cole Bishop as one of the team's starting safeties.

The top candidates at this point would be appear to be offseason free-agent addition Geno Stone or Damar Hamlin, who was re-signed in free agency. Both players spent time filling in for Gardner-Johnson after he was injured on Saturday.

However, it won't take long for Bills fans to start clamoring for rookie fifth-round pick Jalon Kilgore to step into a more significant role. Kilgore has been one of the team's defensive standouts through the first three days of training camp, recording a number of pass breakups and an interception.

While he may not be as experienced as Stone or Hamlin, the upside Kilgore has displayed early during the team's time in Rochester has been impressive.

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