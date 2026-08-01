C.J. Gardner-Johnson May Have Averted Injury Disaster, But Bills Have Back-up Plan

What looked like a disastrous situation for C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the Buffalo Bills has softened a bit. The new safety for the Bills was having a strong start to training camp, but that all looked to be coming to a stop with an injury he suffered Saturday.

Johnson went down with what appeared to be a right leg injury. Although there's no indication as to what exactly his injury is, reports indicate that the Buffalo medical staff assessed him for an Achilles tendon injury.

But WGR 550 Bills reporter Sal Capaccio posted on X that Johnson's injury may not be as severe as once feared. Capaccio was reporting on comments made by offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

Sigh of relief

Dawkins has been known to make grandiose claims in his stories before. But with him sharing that Johnson was able to bear weight on his right leg — and the video confirming his interaction — definitely calls for a sigh of relief.

Here is exactly what Dion Dawkins said about CJ Gardner-Johnson after practice. Dawkins was one of the first teammates over him: “I walked up to him and I told him, you all right? Take care of yourself. Can you walk? And he got up and he did his thing. He could put weight on his… — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 1, 2026

This situation is eerily similar to when Max Hairston went down in training camp last summer. As bad as that looked, too, Hairston would only miss the first six games in 2025 before returning against the Panthers in October.

In the meantime, Buffalo is in a better position than most to deal with injury as Johnson recovers.

Safety depth

Buffalo Bills safety Jalon Kilgore (29) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Johnson out, Jalon Kilgore, Damar Hamlin, Geno Stone, and even nickelback Jordan Hancock, will get the opportunity to step up in his absence.

Reports have already indicated how strong Kilgore has looked this summer. And although the rookie will be thrown in the deep end with Johnson on the shelf, the Bills are in a better spot than most teams when it comes to safety depth.

How many teams can say their fourth and fifth safeties are former starters, including Stone, who led all safeties in interceptions in 2023?

So, although Johnson may be the best of the bunch, and one who gives Buffalo veteran leadership and an edge necessary on the defensive side of the ball, the Bills are in good position to deal with this injury.

Especially if it's not one that is long-term for Johnson to recover from.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock, right, knocks the ball away from Toriano Pride Jr. during position drills during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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