Bills' Injury Roundup: Three Key Players Exit During Return of Blue & Red

Saturday was the unofficial debut for the New Highmark Stadium as the Buffalo Bills held their annual Return of the Blue & Red scrimmage.

This event is a treat for fans, who get to see their favorite players in action in a far more relaxed atmosphere. While this was more of an event than an actual game, there are still wrecks involved. We were reminded of that this weekend as the Bills saw three key contributors leave the field due to injuries.

First, it was running back Ty Johnson, who went down during one-on-one drills and needed assistance to get off the field. Not long after Johnson suffered what appeared to be a lower leg injury, starting center Connor McGovern also had a leg injury and was forced to leave.

The third injury occurred during the two-minute drill when safety Cole Bishop exited. Reports indicated he suffered a "lower body" injury and he was unable to return.

Buffalo Bills' injury updates

Bills offensive lineman Connor McGovern gets out on the block as the ball is pitched to running back Ray Davis in the backfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the practice, head coach Joe Brady gave no update on the severity of any injury. The Bills have yet to say exactly what injury each player is dealing with.

Of the three, the most concerning has to be Bishop. The third-year safety is coming off a breakout campaign but has already battled injuries throughout the first two seasons of his career. His inability to stay healthy has led to a slow start in each of the past two years. Hopefully, this is nothing major since a third season slowed by injury would be far from ideal for the former second-round pick.

Next man up mentality

Bills defensive back Jalon Kilgore goes after the ball during position drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, the Bills have options to get them through any missed time. This offseason, they signed veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry, who has 80 career starts. Starting McGovern, who recently received a lucrative extension, would be ideal but Cushenberry gives them a reliable option.

The same is true at safety, where Buffalo has C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone as experienced options. They've also seen rookie Jalon Kilgore stand out during camp and veteran Damar Hamlin is there as well.

As for Johnson, he's been the team's top third-down back and gives Buffalo a stellar receiving option out of the backfield. The Bills could lean more heavily on James Cook and Ray Davis to help fill the void should Johnson miss any time, but he's an important piece of the puzzle and would be missed if he were sidelined.

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