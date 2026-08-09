Joe Brady Has No Update on Connor McGovern, Ty Johnson Bills' Blue & Red Injuries

The Buffalo Bills had a few notable injury scares occur during Saturday’s “Return of the Blue & Red” scrimmage at the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, which signaled the first time that season-ticket holders within Bills Mafia were allowed into the new venue.

The night was filled with plenty of joyous emotions, however, that soon shifted when running back Ty Johnson went down during 1-on-1 drills and needed to be helped off the field after what appeared to be a right lower calf injury.

And, the mood grew even more somber when 28-year-old veteran center Connor McGovern, who is a stalwart along Buffalo’s offensive line, went down with an apparent right leg injury when running toward the right sideline on a play during 11-on-11 drills.

Buffalo Bills running backs Ty Johnson and Ray Davis drink in the experience at the first public practice inside the new $2.2B Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Injuries are unfortunate, severity of each is unknown

Although the exact injury—nor the severity of the ailment—is known at this point in time, the 6-foot-6, 318-pound center was seen grabbing at the back of his leg toward the hamstring area, and needed to be helped by trainers, as well, before limping off on his own power.

If McGovern is to miss any significant amount of time due to the injury, then it would be a big blow to the offense under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

Team president/general manager Brandon Beane did bring in former Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry in on a minimal one-year deal via free agency during the offseason, so Buffalo does have somewhat of a backup plan if the injury should sideline McGovern for a lengthy amount of time.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) take the field to warm up against the Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cushenberry gives the Bills a credible backup option

Cushenberry, who originally entered the league during the 2020 NFL Draft as a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos out of LSU, has started all 80 career games that he’s played in the National Football League, which included 15 games with the Titans in 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound seventh-year veteran also has experience with new Bills’ head coach Joe Brady, as the two were together when LSU won the national championship in 2019.

Bills Lloyd Cushenberry III waits for then rest of the team to take the field to practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We’ll see how long the Bills will have to stick with Cushenberry in the pivot going forward, as head coach Joe Brady had no update to provide after the practice on either injury that Johnson or McGovern suffered. Even if it’s a minor injury for both players, this certainly isn’t how the Bills wanted to start things off in their return home from Pittsford, New York.

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