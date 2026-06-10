Bills WR Sets Stage for Intense Positional Battle After Returning to Action at Minicamp

After making a couple of significant additions to their wide receiver corps this offseason, there remains plenty to be worked out for the Buffalo Bills’ passing game before the 2026 season kicks off.

One of the most significant question marks regarding the team’s aerial attack surrounds Joshua Palmer’s expected role in his second season in Buffalo. Palmer signed a three-year contract with the Bills last offseason and carries a cap hit of $11.75 million in 2026, which is the fifth-highest cap hit of any player on Buffalo’s roster.

Despite the financial commitment made to the 26-year-old wide receiver, it remains unclear just how involved he will be in the Bills’ passing game this season. Palmer began the offseason sidelined due to lingering effects from knee and ankle injuries sustained during a Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 13, 2025. However, he returned to action on Tuesday, the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp, which sets the stage for a fierce positional battle set to come during training camp.

"I'm feeling a lot better," said Palmer after Wednesday's practice. "I'm starting to feel a lot more like myself close pre-injury."

X-factor in Bills’ wide receiver room

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

With DJ Moore acquired via a trade with the Chicago Bears and UConn’s Skyler Bell added via a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, suddenly, both Palmer and fellow veteran WR Keon Coleman’s roles within Buffalo’s passing game have become clouded. Moore will be inserted atop the Bills’ wide receiver depth chart, while Bell appears ready to compete for a significant role in his first professional season.

The X-factor here is Bell, who was sidelined during the first day of Bills mandatory minicamp, set to run from June 9 through 11. The Bills’ mid-round draft pick burst onto the scene with a strong showing during OTAs, but appears to have suffered a minor setback, according to various reports that had the rookie as a non-participant during Tuesday’s practice.

If he rebounds quickly and fulfills his potential by winning a job as a contributor in Year 1, that would leave Coleman and Palmer each fighting for scraps as the team’s WR4 behind Bell, Moore and 2025 leading receiver Khalil Shakir. However, if Bell falters, Coleman and Palmer would be in line to battle it out for the role of the team’s WR3.

Projecting production from Bills’ WR3/4

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) makes a catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) during the first half of the game at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The difference in production between the Bills’ third and fourth wide receivers a year ago was minute. Palmer was the team’s third-most productive WR with 22 receptions for 303 yards, while Buffalo’s fourth-most productive WR, Tyrell Shavers, recorded 15 catches for 245 yards on the season.

With that said, things may look a bit different this year based on the change in dynamic within the team’s position group and style of offense in new head coach Joe Brady’s first year at the helm.

So, while there remain a few unknowns surrounding the Bills’ stable of wide receivers, one thing is certain, and that is the competition coming when the team heads for training camp at St. John Fisher University later this summer.