Bills' Big Names Show Up for Rookie Head Coach Joe Brady, Join Full Minicamp Roster
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It's a sight that inevitably excites Buffalo Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady.
All 91 rostered players are present and accounted for as the Bills roll into their mandatory June minicamp in Orchard Park.
Brady kicked off the three-day camp by addressing reporters prior to Tuesday's session.
"Everybody's here," said Brady, who has spent the last 2.5 seasons as Bills' offensive coordinator. "We've had great attendance this whole offseason. I'm really pleased with the way the guys are competing, and I'm excited for these next couple days."
In an even greater development since last week's final Organized Team Activities (OTAS), four particular minicamp participants were spotted working through a normal routine during Tuesday's open session.
After not being seen during OTAs on-field work throughout the spring, running back James Cook and left tackle Dion Dawkins were both practicing at One Bills Drive.
Furthermore, edge rusher Michael Hoecht and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who are both recovering from injuries that date back to the 2025 season, increased their participation as minicamp began.
RB James Cook
Like last year when he was bargaining for a new contract, Cook did not participate in voluntary OTAs this spring.
Although the reigning NFL rushing champion was away from the facility during the last two months, Cook has been reportedly training hard, and Brady didn't sound concerned in the slightest.
"Jimbo has a great work ethic and a great approach," said Brady. "It was really good to be around him yesterday. I'm excited for him to get out there. I know he's excited to be with the guys again."
LT Dion Dawkins
The 2017 second-round draft pick is entering his 10th season with the Bills, and the ninth straight year that he'll be charged with protecting quarterback Josh Allen's blindside.
“Dion's the hardest on himself, but I think that's why he's so good and that's why he's been so consistent," said Brady. “I know he's looking forward to just protecting Josh for another year.”
The 32-year-old Dawkins was back in action at minicamp on Tuesday with WGR's Sal Capaccio sharing footage of the Jersey-born bookend at work.
EDGE Michael Hoecht
Hoecht has reportedly been on schedule during his recovery from a mid-season Achilles tear. The versatile outside linebacker, who is entering Year 2 of a three-year contract, is making the case that he'll be a full-go once training camp opens in late July.
After mostly practicing on the side during open OTAs sessions, Hoecht was doing individual edge rusher drills alongside his teammates at minicamp in a video posted by the aforementioned Capaccio.
WKBW reporter Matthew Bove shared a post-practice interview clip with Hoecht saying he thinks he's where he should be at this point in the rehabilitation process.
WR Joshua Palmer
Palmer never seemed to fully recover from an early-season ankle injury throughout a disappointing 2025 campaign that yielded only 12 appearance and 22 catches.
The handsomely-paid wide receiver was routinely spotted working with trainers on the side during OTAs, presumably to counter lingering effects from the aforementioned injury. On Tuesday, Palmer was seen participating with his position group.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.