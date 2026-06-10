Bills' Big Names Show Up for Rookie Head Coach Joe Brady, Join Full Minicamp Roster

It's a sight that inevitably excites Buffalo Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady.

All 91 rostered players are present and accounted for as the Bills roll into their mandatory June minicamp in Orchard Park.

Brady kicked off the three-day camp by addressing reporters prior to Tuesday's session.

"Everybody's here," said Brady, who has spent the last 2.5 seasons as Bills' offensive coordinator. "We've had great attendance this whole offseason. I'm really pleased with the way the guys are competing, and I'm excited for these next couple days."

In an even greater development since last week's final Organized Team Activities (OTAS), four particular minicamp participants were spotted working through a normal routine during Tuesday's open session.

After not being seen during OTAs on-field work throughout the spring, running back James Cook and left tackle Dion Dawkins were both practicing at One Bills Drive.

Furthermore, edge rusher Michael Hoecht and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who are both recovering from injuries that date back to the 2025 season, increased their participation as minicamp began.

RB James Cook

Like last year when he was bargaining for a new contract, Cook did not participate in voluntary OTAs this spring.

Although the reigning NFL rushing champion was away from the facility during the last two months, Cook has been reportedly training hard, and Brady didn't sound concerned in the slightest.

"Jimbo has a great work ethic and a great approach," said Brady. "It was really good to be around him yesterday. I'm excited for him to get out there. I know he's excited to be with the guys again."

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

LT Dion Dawkins

The 2017 second-round draft pick is entering his 10th season with the Bills, and the ninth straight year that he'll be charged with protecting quarterback Josh Allen's blindside.

“Dion's the hardest on himself, but I think that's why he's so good and that's why he's been so consistent," said Brady. “I know he's looking forward to just protecting Josh for another year.”

The 32-year-old Dawkins was back in action at minicamp on Tuesday with WGR's Sal Capaccio sharing footage of the Jersey-born bookend at work.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

EDGE Michael Hoecht

Hoecht has reportedly been on schedule during his recovery from a mid-season Achilles tear. The versatile outside linebacker, who is entering Year 2 of a three-year contract, is making the case that he'll be a full-go once training camp opens in late July.

After mostly practicing on the side during open OTAs sessions, Hoecht was doing individual edge rusher drills alongside his teammates at minicamp in a video posted by the aforementioned Capaccio.

WKBW reporter Matthew Bove shared a post-practice interview clip with Hoecht saying he thinks he's where he should be at this point in the rehabilitation process.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is brought down by Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

WR Joshua Palmer

Palmer never seemed to fully recover from an early-season ankle injury throughout a disappointing 2025 campaign that yielded only 12 appearance and 22 catches.

The handsomely-paid wide receiver was routinely spotted working with trainers on the side during OTAs, presumably to counter lingering effects from the aforementioned injury. On Tuesday, Palmer was seen participating with his position group.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen goes over routes with wide receiver Joshua Palmer at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images